Montorie Foster Jr.’s Preseason TD Adds Pressure to Seahawks Roster Decisions

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. is continuing his hot training camp with the team's lone touchdown catch in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Seahawks may have lost 17-7 to the Cowboys, but Foster was one of the bright spots, with five catches for 36 yards on a team-high seven targets. Foster explained what he saw on the play that got him into the end zone.

"Yeah, I did actually. It was kind of tight coverage a little bit, and it was a tight window, too. Shout out to Drew (Lock). On that plant, I knew the ball was going to be right there, so I was just ready for it," Foster said.

Drew Lock to Montorie Foster for the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the 2026 season! pic.twitter.com/upp1rveeDf — SleeperSeahawks (@SleeperSeahawks) August 16, 2026

Montorie Foster Jr. Continues to Build 53-Man Roster Case

Foster still has a long way to go to make the team's 53-man roster, with such a deep wide receiver room already put in place. Foster is making it very difficult for the Seahawks to cut him. He has done everything they have asked of him, and he is performing much better than expected. His obsession with getting better is what makes him a favorite in the Seahawks clubhouse.

"I think [it's] a growth mindset. A mindset to grow each and every day that he has the opportunity to be on the field," Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe said explaining Foster's success.

"I think, also, the approach that he takes, whether it's preparing, whether it's playing a different position, to X to Z to F, being versatile so (Coach Fleury) can use him on the field. I think that's something that I applaud him on is that he's been versatile around the field and playing all positions."

The Seahawks love players that can line up in multiple positions, which also helps Foster's case to make the team. He still has a long way to go to make the roster. The Seahawks already have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo and sixth-round rookie Emmanuel Henderson Jr. already on the projected roster.

Not many teams carry more than six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, but if Foster continues to show that he can make an impact in multiple different areas on offense and special teams, Seattle might try to create a role for him on gamedays anyway.

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