Seattle Seahawks earn high marks for blowout win over Arizona Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks are making things look easy, lately. Ever since their narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they have been demolishing their opponents, making it clear this team is a heavyweight to be reckoned with.
Seattle's latest victory represented a game-changer on both sides of the ball, as for the first time this season they were able to run effectively with either Ken Walker or Zach Cahrbonnet- and they finally managed to force some fumbles.
Coming out of their 44-22 win, the Seahawks have earned an A grade from CBS Sports for their efforts, while thre Cardinals got a D.
Seahawks earn A from CBS Sports
"For the second straight week, the Seahawks blew out their opponent and this time around, they did it with one of their best all-around performances of the year... There were a few hiccups here -- like the three turnovers from Darnold -- but the Seahawks (7-2) were already up 35-0 by the time the first one happened, so it's hard to ding them too much for that. This is one of the best teams in the NFC and we'll find out just how good the Seahawks are in Week 11 when they face the Rams."
Looking ahead on the schedule, after their Week 11 showdown with the Rams (a possible NFC title game preview), there are three winnable games against the Titans, Vikings and Falcons before they face another contender in the Colts in Week 15.
That means at worst the Seahawks should be 10-3 going into the final month of their regular season schedule, setting them up for a high NFC seed and what should be a home playoff game for the first time since 2020.
