Seahawks Get Good, Bad News Regarding Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off of a 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos where they could have benefitted from having some of their offensive depth healthy for the game.

The team has dealt with some injuries in the first half of the season, but a few players could be nearing a return in the coming games. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke with "Brock and Salk" on Seattle Sports 710 AM and provided some clarity on players' availability.

Jadarian Price

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles deflects a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price has missed the last three games due to a chest injury, but there is reason to believe he is going to be able to come back soon because he was placed on injured reserve.

Price has to miss a minimum of four games, which means he is out for the team's Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team can, however, open his 21-day window to return from injured reserve very soon. There's a good chance that Price could be available for the team's Week 8 contest on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears on November 2.

Anthony Bradford

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradford, the team's starting right guard, is also on injured reserve, but Week 6 marked the fourth game of his absence. This means he is eligible to return from injured reserve and move back to the 53-man roster in time for the team to take on the Chiefs. Given that the Seahawks surrendered five sacks against the Broncos, having Bradford back in the lineup will be a big boost for the team.

Zach Charbonnet

NFL Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks activated Charbonnet on October 1, which means he has 21 days to join the 53-man roster, giving him until October 22, next Thursday. This means he will likely be on the roster at some point ahead of the Chiefs game, but it also doesn't mean he'll be ready to go.

The team has to put him on the active roster because if they do not, he will be out for the rest of the season. Seattle could move him to the roster but keep him inactive until he is ready to come back, which could be the direction the team ends up going in.

Macdonald did not have a clear update on his status, which means not much has changed, and it didn't sound very optimistic for him to return.

Elijah Arroyo

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arroyo left the team's Week 6 contest with a shoulder injury, but he is continuing to get some imaging and testing done to determine how long he will be out. It's not great news for the Seahawks, who don't have a ton of tight end depth on the roster. Arroyo's status is up in the air when the team plays the Chiefs in their next game on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.

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