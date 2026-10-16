3 Observations as Sam Darnold, Seahawks Lose vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks are losers of consecutive games for the first time in nearly two years after falling to the Denver Broncos 17-14 in an overtime matchup on Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks trailed 14-3 for most of the game, but a touchdown from running back George Holani, a two-point conversion from Rashid Shaheed, and a field goal from Jason Myers in the final seconds of the game tied it up and sent it to overtime.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw two interceptions, including one in overtime that set the Broncos up in field goal range, leading to a Will Lutz 53-yard field goal to finish the game. Here's a look at the three observations from the game.

Sam Darnold is Seeing Ghosts ... of His Past

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks to throw in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold continues to struggle with taking care of the football. A pair of key interceptions during the game ultimately cost the Seahawks a victory. The Seahawks are 3-3, but they could easily be 6-0 if Darnold wasn't out here throwing interceptions.

The first one came late in the fourth quarter, inside the two-minute warning, when Seattle could have gone on a game-winning touchdown drive. The pick from Kris Abrams-Drain would have solidified the win for the Broncos, but they could not get a first down. That led to Seattle receiving the ball once more with little time left.

While Darnold was able to get the Seahawks into field goal range, all of that went into the trash bin when he threw another pick to Ja'Quan McMillian in overtime.

Simply put, this game was lost because Darnold was not taking care of the football. In a game where the Seahawks outgained the Broncos 353-168, they should have win, but they don't get the tally in the win column.

The Offensive Line is a Problem Too

Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel during the first training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For three and a half quarters, the Seahawks' offense looked lifeless, and it wasn't just Darnold contributing to that. The offensive line put Darnold in uncomfortable situations throughout the evening. The team was unable to generate much rhythm on offense, and it starts in the trenches.

The Seahawks' offensive line has been up and down over the years, but last year they found some success, which ultimately made a massive difference. The offensive line plays such an important role on the team that if it is not performing at a championship level, this team is not a contender.

The Defense Continues to Ball Out

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Demarcus Lawrence pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's any solace in tonight's loss, it's that the defense continues to play at an elite level. While they surrendered a pair of touchdown drives in the second quarter, most teams win football games when they only allow 17 points.

That wasn't the case tonight for the Seahawks, but they put the team in a position to win. Unfortunately, the offense didn't have their back, but there were some strong defensive plays all night long, even without any turnovers.

This team remains a defensive juggernaut and it can be a contender with this unit, but they may need to pick up even more of the slack if the Seahawks want to return to their winning ways.

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