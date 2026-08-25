Seahawks, Steelers Could Become Trade Partners for Joey Porter Jr.

The Seattle Seahawks are in need of some adjustments at the cornerback position this offseason after a lot of change to the team.

Riq Woolen left for the Philadelphia Eagles and Nick Emmanwori is dealing with injuries, opening the door for someone new to take over. The Seahawks tried to sign Terrion Arnold and agreed to terms with Trevon Diggs, but they could possibly add to their cornerback room once again by trading for Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is entering the final year of his deal.

Why Seahawks Make the Deal

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks need some reinforcements behind Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe, both of whom signed long-term deals this offseason. Having Porter enter the mix would give the Seahawks one of the best cornerback rooms in the entire league. The Seahawks won a Super Bowl this past season, but they know it won't be easy to repeat. This move is completely for the short term, as Porter would likely not re-sign with the Seahawks following the season.

Seattle needs a third cornerback to complete the trifecta in the secondary, and with the depth they can allow Porter to heal from his back injury fully before making his way onto the field.

While the Seahawks have that incoming depth with Diggs, Porter is more of a surefire bet as someone who has played 47 games across the last three seasons compared to Diggs, who has been limited to just 22 games in the same time frame.

Why Steelers Make the Deal

Porter wants to get paid the big bucks going into the final year of his rookie contract. Porter is looking at a deal similar to what Witherspoon received earlier this month, to the tune of $133 million across four seasons. If the Steelers aren't willing to commit to that large of a contract, they should be looking to trade him while his value is still as high as it is.

Losing Porter would be a massive loss for the Steelers defense, but it allows them to look towards the future and obtain a couple of draft picks going into the 2027 campaign when they will be looking to turn the page following Aaron Rodgers' retirement at the end of the year.

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