Seahawks great Richard Sherman puts trash-talking Cowboys star in his place

On Thursday night we were treated to a game with major implications for the NFC playoff race between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Cowboys defense giving up 44 points probably had more to do with their loss, the story coming out of the game was the effort level - or lack thereof by Dallas wide receiver George Pickens.

Part of the Prime broadcast crew, Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman did not hold back criticizing Pickens' game.

the story of the game was George Pickens



“uninterested in playing football…



disengaged… disappeared… half-assed it…



unacceptable”



Richard Sherman pulls no punches 😳 pic.twitter.com/87VntE3dIr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 5, 2025

Pickens has since admitted that he can't just disappear in such a big game like that, but he also felt compelled to respond to Sherman's criticism. In a since-deleted post, Pickens claimed that Sherman doesn't know the game.

"This is a team game lmao. I'm not the only one on the team. Stop becoming an analyst and talking about one player when he playin' a team's game. Lots of shh has to go right for explosive plays. And it's funny cause I thought former players would know that such as p---y ass Richard Sherman, who btw ain't shh without the Legion of Boom. We all remember San Francisco, brother. Much love. Don't speak on me unless you know the game of football. As a former player, not a d--kriding fan/analyst that act like double team is not a thing or certain bracket coverages don't exist. Knowing you played ball, which show me you a leach, weirdo. Now Twitter eat this up. Clouted ah wrld."

This kind of nonsense is probably not even worth a response, but Sherman has never backed down from trash talk and this was no exception to the rule. Yesterday on Twitter Sherman took Pickens down, responding with receipts about his career compared to Pickens' at this point.

Lol kid hasn’t done enough to merit a response from me. I was working on my 3rd consecutive 1st team All pro and 2nd SB appearance at the same point in my career. Lol I made an ALL-Pro team and SB in SF but that’s the fall off for me. https://t.co/r0u3yAPoBR — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 5, 2025

All together, Sherman made five Pro Bowl teams, earned three first-team All-Pro honors and was part of the most-dominant Super Bowl champion to come along in decades.

By comparison, Pickens is a great athlete who's having a strong season - but he's yet to really accomplish anything.

