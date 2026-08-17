Seahawks' Loss vs. Cowboys is Much-Needed Wakeup Call

The Seattle Seahawks are recovering after their 17-7 loss against the Dallas Cowboys to open up the preseason.

While the Seahawks may not have gotten the result they had hoped for, they are taking the good, the bad, and the ugly from their preseason opening performance and moving forward.

"I told the team we were going to learn a lot from this game, take the result out of it. Obviously it's disappointing to lose the game. Any time you line up in anything competitively, we're trying to win, but right now our process needs to improve. That's really the biggest takeaway really in both phases, on offense and defense," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said postgame.

What Seahawks Need to Fix Moving Forward

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This weekend's game was a nice reminder for the Seahawks that they are no longer the Super Bowl champions. This is a brand-new season with a fresh new slate, and they are starting from scratch. They can't rest on the laurels they had as the defending Super Bowl champions, but they will now figure out how to improve from their loss to the Cowboys.

"Our operation is not up to par, and how we're finishing plays is not up to par. That will be a focus moving forward, but it's good to know," Macdonald said.

"You know, I'm glad we know now on the things we need to be able to do to take our team to the next level. We have a great opportunity to go figure it out. We have a big week coming up. A couple of great practices, opportunities. Then off to Tennessee we go. Have a great practice and play another great game and move forward. That's where we're at."

A silver lining from the game against the Cowboys is that most of the starters did not participate. The Seahawks rested their main players so that they could keep them healthy moving forward. The depth needs to be on the same page in order for the Seahawks to truly be where they want to be. That depth will be relied on throughout the year, so they need to be in alignment with the starters as a unit so that they can build the best team possible.

Macdonald mentioned how the team needs to improve on everything, from the little things, including how to get calls in, how to motion and shift, get lined up on defense and communication overall. Luckily for the Seahawks, they still have a little more than three weeks to clean up their mistakes before the season kicks off.

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