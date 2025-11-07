Seahawks projected to pick Boye Mafe replacement in 2026 NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks are navigating the second half of the regular season as they look to try and get back to the playoffs, but there are people in the building keeping an eye on the top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft class.
The Seahawks could benefit from some younger pass rushers, especially with Boye Mafe hitting free agency this offseason. That's why Bleacher Report has the Seahawks taking Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey with the No. 26 overall pick in their latest mock draft.
"The Seattle Seahawks are playing outstanding football. Even so, the defense isn't quite where it needs to be for Mike Macdonald's standards," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Currently, Seattle sits just outside the league's Top 10 in total defense. Macdonald comes from the Baltimore Ravens, where aggressiveness and consistent pressure are defensive calling cards.
"With Boye Mafe set to hit free agency after the season, plus the combination of Uchenna Nwosu and DeMarcus Lawrence being 30 or older by the end of the 2026 campaign, a natural edge-rusher should be at the top of Seattle's wish list."
Seahawks get pass rush reinforcements in mock draft
The Seahawks could benefit from a player like Bailey, who is projected to be one of the top prospects in his position group.
"Insert Texas Tech's David Bailey, who leads the country with 11.5 sacks and has shown several pass-rush moves which which he can win," Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder said. "Also, he'd be a great fit in Macdonald's defensive scheme."
Bailey was the sixth edge rusher taken in the mock draft after Miami's Rueben Bain (No. 2 overall), Texas A&M's Cashius Howell (No. 9), Auburn's Keldric Faulk (No. 17), Clemson's T.J. Parker (No. 18), Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 21).
Edge rusher is a strength in this year's draft class, so the Seahawks should capitalize on taking a top talent in the first round. Taking the right defensive player could push the Seahawks across the finish line in what they need to improve their unit.
The NFL Draft takes place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25, 2026. In the meantime, the Seahawks are facing off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.
