Seahawks Could Make QB Trade with Lions After Teddy Bridgewater Retirement

The Seattle Seahawks have a luxury with three quarterbacks that are capable of taking snaps at a moment's notice.

Sam Darnold is the starter, but Drew Lock has extensive experience as a 2019 second-round pick, and Jalen Milroe has a lot of potential as a former third-round pick. Teams like the Detroit Lions, who are in need of a backup quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater abruptly retired, could make sense as a trade partner for the Seahawks.

Drew Lock

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lock is in the final season of his two-year, $5 million contract that he signed back in April of last year. Throughout his career, Lock has made 28 starts for the Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants. His last start came in Week 18 with the Giants during the 2024 season, and he has a 10-18 record in those starts.

At 29 years old, Lock has the physical capabilities of competing at a high level in case a team starter were to go down. The Seahawks luckily didn't have to call his number last season because Darnold was fully healthy throughout the entire year. That being said, Lock is still a pretty strong insurance plan, and it might make sense for the Lions to make a move.

The benefit of a trade like this for the Lions is that they only have to commit to Lock for the 2026 season. He's a free agent at the end of the year, and the team can look at a different veteran or select someone in the draft. It also will likely only cost a Day 3 pick, and it allows the Seahawks to reserve that roster spot for another player that could help with special teams.

Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milroe was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft out of Alabama. With Darnold coming in on a contract that only had one year of guarantees, Milroe was a fallback plan if their "Plan A" struggled. Darnold went out and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, making Milroe a mere plan rather than a true option.

The Seahawks could shop Milroe around to try and gain a better draft pick. He will cost a stronger pick than Lock, possibly a fourth or fifth-round selection, but he also has three years of team control.

If the Lions were looking for a possible succession plan for Jared Goff, adding Milroe could make sense for them. However, given the fact that they were comfortable with an aging Bridgewater as the backup, the Lions might not be interested in a deal.

What's Best for the Seahawks?

Considering Lock's contract compared to Milroe and the second-year pro's ascent in training camp so far, trading Lock could make a lot of sense for the Seahawks. Only holding two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster will give them more flexibility and versatility moving forward. It also rewards Milroe for his progress so far, and the team can gain a better draft pick out of it.

They should consider the idea of only holding two of the three quarterbacks, even if they don't end up trading one. If there's a need somewhere around the league for a backup quarterback, the Seahawks might as well make a trade in hopes of getting some additional value from it.

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