Ernest Jones Dubs Puka Nacua 'Goofy Ass' Over Sam Darnold Super Bowl Tweet

If you listen hard enough, you can hear the seething envy and resentment of the Los Angeles Rams from here, buzzing like the substation next to the 49ers' practice field.

Personally, when our greatest rivals are enjoying the height of their career on a stage of hundreds of millions of people, we try to stay quiet. Some folks are wired different, though. When Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua isn't being a guest on Nazi podcasts, he apparently passes his time passively-aggressively tweeting about Sam Darnold - while Sam Darnold is actively winning a Super Bowl.

😂 sam darnold — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) February 9, 2026

This generation didn't grow up on Twitter, and you can tell.

See, this is the kind of tweet you share when Darnold throws four interceptions and your team actually beats him (albeit by one point thanks to a one-in-a-million punt. When Sam Darnold is winning the Super Bowl, your laughing emojis kinda miss the plot.

Anyway, here's how Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones responded to Nacua's tweet.

Ain’t you at home. Goofy ass https://t.co/1CFlOFvc9J — Ernest Jones (@ernestjones) February 9, 2026

Fatality.

As usual, Jones put in a really strong game for Seattle's defense, posting a game-high 11 total tackles, including one for a loss.

Jones may not get any kind of love from Pro Football Focus for his work on the field, but he's clearly developed into one of the game's top-10 inside linebackers - and he may not even have peaked yet.

Jones has also become a critical part of the Seahawks' locker room, acting as a kind of protector for Darnold when he comes under fire. You may recall that Jones came to Darnold's defense after that one-point, four-intereption loss to Los Angeles:

"Man, Sam's been balling... If we want to try to define Sam by this game, man, Sam's had us in every f------ game. So for him to sit there and say, 'Oh, that's my fault,' no, it's not. There were plays that defensively we could have made, there were opportunities where we could have got better stops. It's football, man. He's our quarterback, we've got his back, and if you've got anything to say, quite frankly, f--- you."

That's the kind of teammate you want and the kind of defender you can build around. Plus, the fact that Ernest Jones genuinely hates the Rams makes him that much more valuable.

These Seahawks may just be getting started,

