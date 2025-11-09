Seahawks somehow score eerily similar defensive touchdowns vs. Cardinals
The 2025 Seattle Seahawks are starting to look so good that it's literally creepy.
While the other 31 teams around the league are playing football - some of them very well - the Seahawks have graduated to another level. Instead of grinding out wins in the trenches, they're hovering over the field and dominating every conceivable facet of the game like some kind of football-shaped alien mother ship.
The Seahawks are so good that they're starting to break the space-time continuum. Observe this strip-sack by Tyrice Knight that leads to a defensive touchdown by DeMarcus Lawrence.
That gave the Seahawks a 14-0 lead, putting them firmly in control against the Arizona Cardinals and on pace to win their second straight blowout.
A few minutes later, third-string running back George Holani scored his first career touchdown, pushing the lead to 21-0.
Then, things started getting weird. Observe this strip-sack by Tyrice Knight which leads to another defensive touchdown by DeMarcus Lawrence.
What are the chances?
There are still eight more games to play after this one, and at least one playoff game after that. However, we are beginning to wonder just how this 2025 team might perform against the greatest team in franchise history, the 2013 club that went on to win the Super Bowl by 35 points.
Even that all-time goated team wasn't dominant on offense like this, and they weren't blowing away opponents every single week, either.
Let's try not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but if you aren't very excited about how far this team can go, we don't know how to help you.
