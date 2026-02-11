City of Seattle makes decision on schools during the Super Bowl parade
The Seattle Seahawks will have their first Super Bowl parade in over a decade after dominating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. As a result, the city of Seattle will host a parade for its beloved world champions. The diehard 12s, casual Seahawks fans, and even non-fans of Seattle will want to see the huge party the Super Bowl-winning team is creating.
The City of Seattle prepared a plan for the team and fans, just in case of a Seahawks victory. The Seattle Public Schools District said on Monday, that schools will still have normal operations and won’t be considered an excused absence if students or workers go to the parade. The schools will release students with their normal early release times on Wednesday.
What this means for some Seahawks fans
Officially, this means the City of Seattle is saying that schools will be functioning normally. Unofficially, it means that the parents and guardians won’t have to find a babysitter, so they don’t have to be on their best behavior.
This parade is going to be crowded, busy, and full of celebration with alcohol, and that’s just the players and coaching staff alone. The fans might try to match that same level of excitement while behind the barricades or in the balconies overlooking the parade.
