Where Seattle Seahawks starters rank in NFL going by PFF grades
We are now halfway through the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 schedule, with nine out of 17 games in the books.
A few things we know about this team is that they're talented as hell in all three phases, they're well-coached on both sides of the ball and they appear ready to make their first deep playoff run in 10 years.
Let's see where their starters rank at their respective positions going by Pro Football Focus' grades.
Seahawks offense
QB Sam Darnold: 93.1 - Ranks 1/61
RB Kenneth Walker III: 84.1 - Ranks 4/55
RB Zach Charbonnet: 74.8 - Ranks 13/55
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 93.3 - Ranks 2/127
WR Cooper Kupp: 77.1 - Ranks 21/127
WR Tory Horton: 70.1 - Ranks 46/127
TE AJ Barner: 73.7 - Ranks 11/75
TE Eric Saubert: 63.2 - Ranks 35/75
TE Elijah Arroyo: 58.2 - Ranks 54/75
OT Charles Cross: 75.7 - Ranks 18/76
OT Abe Lucas: 74.9 - Ranks 21/76
G Anthony Bradford: 50.8 - Ranks 62/79
G Grey Zabel: 49.3 - Ranks 68/79
C Jalen Sundell: 60.3 - Ranks 28/37
Seahawks defense
DL Byron Murphy: 75.1 - Ranks 13/127
DL Leonard Williams: 73.6 - Ranks 16/127
DL Jarran Reed: 60.5 - Ranks 60/127
OLB Boye Mafe: 68.9 - Ranks 44/114
OLB DeMarcus Lawrence: 67.6 - Ranks 50/114
OLB Uchenna Nwosu: 65.9 - Ranks 59/114
OLB Derick Hall: 63.5 - Ranks 67/114
LB Tyrice Knight: 74.0 - Ranks 16/83
LB Ernest Jones: 63.8 - Ranks 39/83
LB Drake Thomas: 62.1 - Ranks 42/83
CB Devon Witherspoon: 80.2 - Ranks 3/109
CB Nick Emmanwori: 71.8 - Ranks 18/109
CB Josh Jobe: 57.0 - Ranks 72/109
CB RIq Woolen: 56.5 - Ranks 75/109
S Ty Okada: 74.6 - Ranks 13/91
S Coby Bryant: 67.8 - Ranks 29/91
S Julian Love: 62.3 - Ranks 48/91
If we have any beef with these grades, the biggest are Grey Zabel and Ernest Jones, who are simply performing far better than they're getting recognition for, here.
