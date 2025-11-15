All Seahawks

Where Seattle Seahawks starters rank in NFL going by PFF grades

The Seahawks have several players at or near the very top of the list at their respective positions.

Tim Weaver

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hands the ball off to Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hands the ball off to Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
In this story:

We are now halfway through the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 schedule, with nine out of 17 games in the books.

A few things we know about this team is that they're talented as hell in all three phases, they're well-coached on both sides of the ball and they appear ready to make their first deep playoff run in 10 years.

Let's see where their starters rank at their respective positions going by Pro Football Focus' grades.

Seahawks offense

Sam Darnold
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) calls a play during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

QB Sam Darnold: 93.1 - Ranks 1/61

RB Kenneth Walker III: 84.1 - Ranks 4/55

RB Zach Charbonnet: 74.8 - Ranks 13/55

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 93.3 - Ranks 2/127

WR Cooper Kupp: 77.1 - Ranks 21/127

WR Tory Horton: 70.1 - Ranks 46/127

TE AJ Barner: 73.7 - Ranks 11/75

TE Eric Saubert: 63.2 - Ranks 35/75

TE Elijah Arroyo: 58.2 - Ranks 54/75

OT Charles Cross: 75.7 - Ranks 18/76

OT Abe Lucas: 74.9 - Ranks 21/76

G Anthony Bradford: 50.8 - Ranks 62/79

G Grey Zabel: 49.3 - Ranks 68/79

C Jalen Sundell: 60.3 - Ranks 28/37

Seahawks defense

Devon Witherspoon
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DL Byron Murphy: 75.1 - Ranks 13/127

DL Leonard Williams: 73.6 - Ranks 16/127

DL Jarran Reed: 60.5 - Ranks 60/127

OLB Boye Mafe: 68.9 - Ranks 44/114

OLB DeMarcus Lawrence: 67.6 - Ranks 50/114

OLB Uchenna Nwosu: 65.9 - Ranks 59/114

OLB Derick Hall: 63.5 - Ranks 67/114

LB Tyrice Knight: 74.0 - Ranks 16/83

LB Ernest Jones: 63.8 - Ranks 39/83

LB Drake Thomas: 62.1 - Ranks 42/83

CB Devon Witherspoon: 80.2 - Ranks 3/109

CB Nick Emmanwori: 71.8 - Ranks 18/109

CB Josh Jobe: 57.0 - Ranks 72/109

CB RIq Woolen: 56.5 - Ranks 75/109

S Ty Okada: 74.6 - Ranks 13/91

S Coby Bryant: 67.8 - Ranks 29/91

S Julian Love: 62.3 - Ranks 48/91

If we have any beef with these grades, the biggest are Grey Zabel and Ernest Jones, who are simply performing far better than they're getting recognition for, here.

More Seahawks on SI stories

JSN on pace to blast 20-year NFL record set by Steve Smith

CBS Sports names Seattle Seahawks’ most impactful rookie

Seahawks get another first-place finish in NFL power rankings

The Athletic does 180 on re-grading the Sam Darnold signing

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.