2 big Seattle Seahawks trade proposals would provide major boost on offense
The Seattle Seahawks are serious contenders for the NFC Playoffs and the NFC West Division after eight weeks into the season. At 5-2, the Seahawks are at the front to win their first divisional title since 2020.
Seattle has seen great production from its offense, mostly from their offense game led by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The rushing game, however, could use some improvement in terms of philosophy and personnel. One way to fix the personnel is to make a trade before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline passes on November 4th.
The Seahawks have shown interest in trading for an offensive lineman, according to NFL insider Conor Orr. That is more than enough for Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to create, not one, but two trades from the Seahawks to improve the offensive line before the trade deadline passes.
Seahawks trade for Pro Bowl G Wyatt Teller
The Cleveland Browns are likely to be sellers at this trade deadline, as they don’t have a quarterback to challenge the struggling AFC North. Among the players rumored on the trade block is three-time Pro-Bowl guard Wyatt Teller. At 30 years old, Teller is still playing like one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league.
Teller isn’t having the greatest season in his stellar career, largely due to the Browns’ dysfunction on offense. He is still in the better half of the league among guards in overall grade and run-blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Teller has shown that his worst days are still better than the current Seahawks starting right guard, Anthony Bradford. Bradford ranks among the bottom half of the starting guards in the league, according to PFF, including the third-worst pass-blocking guard.
Orr says the price for the Seahawks to trade for Teller from Cleveland will cost a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. A fourth-round pick and another pick are high considering it for an offensive lineman set to be 31 next month. For Teller, however, the Seahawks should make exceptions. Teller not only quickly replaces Bradford, but also gets a leader on the field.
Seahawks take a risk on OL Evan Neal
The New Orleans Giants drafted Alabama star offensive tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in hopes of him being the same dominant blocker he was at the collegiate level. Neal, however, has been anything but dominant in his few years with the Giants.
His play and reputation with the Giants have become so tarnished that he was forced to change positions from offensive tackle to guard, similar to his first year at Alabama. Despite the position change, Neal hasn’t made an appearance in a game this season. Neal isn’t injured, but the Giants are either seeing if he is capable enough to start at guard or if his chances as a starter are finished.
If Neal wants a chance at redemption, he’ll have to go somewhere else. In could come the Seahawks, who might take a risk with Neal as a potential starter. He’ll have to actually compete with Bradford for the starting right guard position, or he’ll provide depth at the interior or as an offensive tackle.
Neal is in the final year of a four-year; $24.5 million deal with the team-option deal for next season already declined. The trade price for Neal to be traded from the Giants is a sixth-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. This would be a gamble move for the Seahawks as they would hope a new environment, new offense, a stable franchise and support system, and reliable teammates would be enough to see if Neal deserves a second chance as a starter in the league. Surely Neal couldn’t be worse than Bradford in several situations.
