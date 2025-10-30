Insider says Seahawks interested in upgrading one specific unit by NFL trade deadline
There are just a few days left until teams can improve their rosters before the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 4th. The Seattle Seahawks are among the teams that likely need to improve their roster at certain position groups.
The Seahawks rank at the top of most of the major statistics on both sides of the field. Defensively, they are stacked up front with elite playmakers, but have some concerns about depth in the secondary. Offensively, there aren’t many concerns that could halt their solid production.
One expert believes the Seahawks might try to fortify their most important unit on offense.
Seahawks looking for OL help
The Seahawks are in the market for help on the offensive line, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/qGE4j11wJd— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 29, 2025
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that the Seahawks are in the market to improve the offensive line. Schultz didn’t indicate whether Seattle needs depth or to replace one or more starters, but there are signs that the team needs to make a move in its starting lineup.
The Seahawks have seen great production from their offensive tackle Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. Both tackles are easily in the top half of the league in offensive tackles this season overall as a lineman, as a run-blocker, and a pass-blocker, according to PFF.
Rookie left guard Grey Zabel is a developing offensive lineman in the league and has shown flashes of greatness. While he isn’t the most consistent offensive lineman, there is still enough faith in him to maintain his composure and play an entire season, and in big moments.
Meanwhile, center Jalen Sundell is in the final year of a two-year; $1.75 million deal and is among the bottom-tier centers of the league. It is unlikely that he stays with Seattle as a full-time starter after this season.
If there was a starter to immediately replace, it would be at the right guard position. At 6-4, 332 pounds, Anthony Bradford doesn’t move well or climb to the second level of the defense efficiently. Bradford currently has an overall grade of 44.4 (74th out of 82 graded guards), an 18 in pass-protection (third-worst in the league), and 57.8 in run-block (among the back half in the league). This season, he has allowed 17 pressures, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and accounted for two big penalties.
While the Seahawks haven’t utilized the dual running back system efficiently, the Seahawks know they must improve the offensive line to have a better run game. Seattle ranks 21st in the league in rushing yards per game (106.1).
Potential Seahawks trade partners
The Seahawks can reach out to potential sellers, such as the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets, and the New York Giants, for draft picks. Both Browns’ Pro Bowl guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio have been thrown around in multiple trade discussions.
If the Seahawks luck out on both Pro Bowl guards, they could take a risk for Giants’ Evan Neal, who switched from tackle to guard this season. Neal played guard in his standout freshman year at Alabama before being moved to tackle later. Neal hasn’t played due to his struggles, but he might need a new environment to thrive like Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones have.
There are risks with any of the three options or other players on their trade block, but if the Seahawks want to contend for their first NFC West title since 2020, then Bradford and depth must be addressed.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Experts predict dangerous setup for meme treatment in Seahawks-Commanders
Seahawks vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries for Week 9
Seattle Seahawks' defense gets more bad news after bye week
Seahawks sign dangerous kick returner, designate Christian Haynes to return