Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 7 Expert Pick Roundup
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The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a tough loss in Week 6 to the Denver Broncos, and things won't get easier for them in Week 7. This weekend, Seattle will host the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Kansas City is coming off a frustrating 2025 campaign, which ended with a record of 6-11. That was the first time they had a losing season under Andy Reid, and they've already turned things around. Much of that is due to Kenneth Walker III, the former Seahawk who has been electric for the Chiefs.
Seattle needs to find a way to contain Walker, while also figuring out how to get their ground game on track, which could happen with Zach Charbonnet set to return to action. If they can do that, they will have a chance to score the upset. As the game nears, let's see who the experts believe will walk away with the win this weekend.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Chiefs
- Mike Clay: Chiefs
- Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks
- Dan Graziano: Seahawks
- Kalyn Kahler: Chiefs
- Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks
- Eric Moody: Seahawks
- Jordan Reid: Chiefs
- Ben Solak: Chiefs
- Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs
- Seth Wickersham: Seahawks
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks
- Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks
- Gennaro Filice: Chiefs
- Bobby Kownack: Chiefs
- Dan Parr: Seahawks
Kownack gave his reasoning for picking the Chiefs, saying the difference in their rushing attack has a lot to do with his faith in Kansas City this weekend.
"The Chiefs, who’ve never fielded a top-15 rushing attack during Mahomes’ time as a starter, rank second with an average of 159.8 ground yards per game," Kownack wrote. "Walker leads the league with 665 rushing yards -- and that’s despite the fact that he’s played one fewer game than the next three leading rushers (Bijan Robinson, James Cook III and Derrick Henry), thanks to K.C.’s Week 5 bye. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have yet to finish a game with a 100-yard rusher, and their well-documented struggles on the ground are putting too much on Sam Darnold’s plate, as evidenced by the quarterback’s seven interceptions in the past four weeks."
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Chiefs
- Brad Gagnon: Seahawks
- Kris Knox: Chiefs
- Moe Moton: Seahawks
- Brent Sobleski: Chiefs
- Wes O'Donnell: Chiefs
- Ian Hanford: Chiefs
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Chiefs
- Jared Dubin: Seahawks
- Ryan Wilson: Chiefs
- John Breech: Chiefs
- Tyler Sullivan: Chiefs
- Dave Richard: Seahawks
- Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks
Final expert tally and my prediction
- Seahawks: 15
- Chiefs: 23
Experts mostly see Kansas City winning this one, but the Seahawks have some believers. It won't be easy, and it never is when going against Patrick Mahomes. Throw in Walker and this offense is nearly impossible to stop.
What gets overlooked with the Chiefs, however, is how well they've played defensively this season. They've given up just 83 points in five games and that could be a problem for a Seattle offense that's been struggling. Look for the Seahawks to find some success, but the Chiefs can make stops when it matters most.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Seahawks 23
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.