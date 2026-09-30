Three Running Backs The Seattle Seahawks Could Trade For

Just to establish my position here, I’m skeptical of the Seattle Seahawks trading for a running back. To me, the run blocking is a much bigger issue than who they have carrying the football. However, if Jadarian Price keeps putting the ball on the ground, they may not have much of a choice. So let’s review some options from the slow starters this season.

Tony Pollard

The Titans are as hopeless as advertised, maybe even more. One of the few pieces worth anything on that roster is their veteran running back, who has grinded out four straight thousand yard seasons and is also a talented receiving back. He’s in the final year of his contract as well, so this is a very reasonable solution if this is the path you decide to take.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs with the ball as New York Giants defensive lineman Shelby Harris (93) defends. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the flipside, Pollard recorded nine fumbles from 2023 to 2025, so he’s not entirely immune to ball security issues of his own. He’s also got significant miles on him, sitting on over 1,500 career touches. I have to believe he’d come cheap, so this one might be worth doing just because, but I again have to ask what he’d do if the run blocking can’t improve.

David Montgomery

This one’s definitely worth exploring, since there were stories of the Seahawks being interested in Montgomery this last offseason when he was put on the trade block. David has been a productive running back for the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, always managing to be solid in a backfield rotation, which is what he’d be doing here. It’s not a bad idea.

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) rushes the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has this year and 2027 left on his contract, but it’s nothing that can’t be easily maneuvered if you trade for him. There are some red flags, like his paltry 2.8 yard per carry average so far this year, but he’s never fumbled more than twice in a season before. The Texans are 0-3 and have a tough game against the Cowboys coming up, so a fire sale could be coming.

Bucky Irving

This is the big swing. Irving will be up for a contract extension next year and just turned 24 years old. His 2025 season was mostly miserable, filled with injury and poor production, he’s been fairly effective so far for a hapless Buccaneers team. He’s got no track record of significant fumble issues and is an excellent receiver. This move would move the needle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t see Tampa giving him up easily, but they did just give Baker Mayfield a lot of money that they probably wish they had back. Maybe they’d rather get some draft capital for Bucky if the alternative is giving him a big contract on a team that seems like they need a bit of a refresh. Just look at the tape from 2024 if you need to get sold on this idea.

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