6 Players the Seahawks Should Note from College Football This Week

Throughout the 2027 College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.

Trinidad Chambliss Holds Off The Tigers

In the biggest game of the week for college football, Chambliss helped Ole Miss storm out to a 24-7 lead at halftime, almost give it back, and then hit a game-winning touchdown. After going 33/48 for 363 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for a touchdown, even an interception and fumble may not be able to keep him off the board in the first round.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball against the Louisiana State Tigers during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keyjuan Brown Is Not Your Sidekick

Louisville has two draft-worthy backs in their backfield this year. Generally, Isaac Brown has been considered the better of the two, but with more performances like this from Keyjuan, that won’t hold. On just 10 carries, Brown had 163 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Cardinals win a shootout and maintain their ranking. Look for him on Day 3.

Cael Winter Next On The Assembly Line

Iowa offensive lineman Cael Winter (61) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Iowa Hawkeyes know how to churn out quality offensive linemen, and their starting center may be the next one. Cael Winter spearheaded a rushing attack on Saturday that ran for a total of 422 yards on 10.3 yards a carry, while allowing zero pressures on his quarterback. He’s not a big name yet, but with games like that he’ll definitely be finding his way.

Buying As Many Shares of Will Heldt Stock As I Can

It just feels like Heldt ends up going in or close to the first round. After a two sack, eight (!) pressure performance for Clemson against North Carolina, helping a second half comeback, it feels like things are going to take off for him. I also like the fit in a Mike Macdonald defense. Things aren’t great in Clemson these days, but Heldt looks like the real deal.

Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt (13) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rasheem Biles Throws Up The Horns

Texas’s star linebacker is another hybrid, putting his hand in the dirt on the line frequently and even getting snaps in the slot. These kinds of players are very popular right now, and Biles will make himself popular with games where he gets a couple of QB pressures, an interception, and allows just one catch for three yards in coverage. Keep an eye on this one.

Marcus Neal Jr Part Of The Nittany Lion Resurgence

Penn State safety Marcus Neal arrives for football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a flop of a 2025 season, Penn State looks like they’re at least back in the respectable camp, and Marcus Neal Jr at safety is part of the reason why. Maybe not a primary part, but he’s certainly in a good place right now after a game where he forced two fumbles and allowed one catch for one yard. A 95.1 PFF grade looks good too. Another Day 3 target.

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