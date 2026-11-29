After a bye week, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) have a chance to make a big push in the second half of the 2026 NFL Season. Head coach Mike Macdonald is used to getting his team to finishing strong especially after winning the seven games of last season with wins. The Seahawks have seven games remaining on their schedule, starting with Sunday’s Week 12 road game versus the San Francisco 49ers (9-1).

​There are many storylines heading into this game that is a must-win for the Seahawks. Potentially, the Seahawks’ biggest storyline of the game will be the return of quarterback Sam Darnold. He hasn’t played since the 34-17 Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears, where he suffered a quad and cracked rib injury. He is confident that he is healthy to play and lead the offense, but there are concerns.

​Darnold isn’t 100% Healthy

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Darnold stated he has some struggles with injuries this season. He suffered the cracked rib injury early against the Bears and then suffered a quad injury near the end of the game. Since the first drive of the 13-10 Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, Darnold hasn’t been fully healthy. He had the injured glute that caused him to miss the 31-7 road Week 2 win over the Cardinals and played sloppily at times in the next four games.

​Darnold is now asked to play in a huge matchup coming off a bye week with the Seahawks’ NFC West Divisional chances on the line. He has acknowledged that he isn’t 100%, but he says he isn’t going to be limited. He is this now, but he is facing a 49ers’ defense that is looking to jump-start their pass rush. The 49ers’ defense accounted for a sack, five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in the 35-10 Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

​Darnold Gets a Second Chance at a Season Turnaround

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts after a win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season hasn’t been great for Darnold due to the injuries across the offense and the inefficiencies from the offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. The good news is that Darnold gets a chance to bounce back from Week 8 thanks to him resting for three weeks, the offense finding a rhythm and some of the injured offensive linemen returning.

Left tackle Charles Cross returns to the lineup after missing some games with injuries. Josh Jones will start at right tackle in place of the injured Abraham Lucas, who has declined this season.

​Darnold is familiar with the 49ers’ defense after facing them three times last season and being on the team in 2023. Despite having some injuries this season, Darnold has looked great in bursts, including the 20-3 Week 7 home win on Sunday Night Football over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Darnold’s biggest problems, outside of the turnovers, have been his compatibility with the new offense and the new offensive coordinator. After resting up for three weeks and watching his team’s running offense pick up some consistency, Darnold could be ready to lead the Seahawks back into the playoff and divisional title chase.

Confidence Meter: 6.5

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter