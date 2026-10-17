3 Risers and Fallers After Seahawks' Week 6 Loss vs Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off Week 6 on the road versus the Denver Broncos on a short week. Much like the Broncos, the Seahawks had the tough task of playing a game four days after another. This 17-14 overtime loss to Denver showed some real concerns for the team moving forward. Three Seahawks’ personnel should start to worry about their status on the team. There were also a couple of players who could have a bigger role on the team after Thursday’s game.

​Biggest Risers

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Once again, linebacker Tyrice Knight showed why he is a quality-level starter for the Dark Side Defense. He started in place of Drake Thomas, who was out with an ankle injury. Knight accounted for eight total tackles. He was aggressive and quick to make plays against the Broncos' defense, who were trying to take advantage of the short passing game. If the Seahawks utilized a traditional 4-3 front as opposed to a 4-2-5, Knight would easily be a full-time starter.

​Both tight ends Eric Saubert and Nick Kallerup could count as one, but they are utilized differently moving forward. The Seahawks changed plans of having Brady Russell as the first-team fullback with Robbie Ouzts out for the year. AJ Barner has been taking that role, along with Saubert and Kallerup at times. Saubert had 16 offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps while Kallerup had 10 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

​Wide receiver Irv Charles finally got his chance to play for the Seahawks after missing the first five games while still recovering from a torn ACL from last year with the New York Jets. Charles showed how much of a reliable player he was as a special teams player by making a big tackle in one of the 15 special teams snaps. The Seahawks like consistent and assertive special teams defenders. He might be proven to be a reliable player to trade for.

​Biggest Fallers

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​It is time we take some serious thought about benching quarterback Sam Darnold after essentially giving the Seahawks their third loss of the season. He has lost three of the four games that he started and finished for the Seahawks. Seven interceptions in four games is an embarrassing statistic and he and the coaching staff promised the turnovers would stop. As of right now, the only reason the promise could be kept is if Darnold sits and Drew Lock starts.

​Darnold isn’t the only starter who should be worried about regressing. Right tackle Abraham Lucas should be highly concerned about one of the worst performances of the night. Between missing on blitz pickups, poorly facing the opposing edge rusher and being slow/latheratic on screen coverages, Lucas was a problem on Thursday. If he continues to play this poorly, the Seahawks might have a conversation about reducing his salary or replacing him.

​First-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury went from being clear to being worried about his job to potentially being on the hot seat. Outside of Darnold, Fleury was the biggest reason why the Seahawks’ offense laid an egg until the final half of the fourth quarter.

Fluery continues to go with a power back in Emanuel Wilson, who is slow and has no vision and George Holani, who was awful in the one thing he was supposed to be good at: pass protection. If the Seahawks continue to struggle offensively, his first year as an offensive coordinator might be his only year.

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