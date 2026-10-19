The Next 4 Games Will Make or Break Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are losers of their last two games, but their toughest tests have yet to come.

The next four games for the Seahawks leading up to their bye will have a big impact on the rest of their season and whether they can return to the playoffs for a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Here's a look at each of their next four games and a look at what they need to do to get past this gauntlet in their schedule.

Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the league, and they're coming to Seattle fresh off a 22-6 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. They are playing a really strong brand of football, and the Seahawks are going to need to step up if they want to compete with them. This is a winnable game for Seattle, especially with it being at home, but they are going to have to limit their mistakes and play at a higher level than they have over the last two weeks.

Limiting former friend Kenneth Walker III will be the biggest challenge for them. If they can stop the run and keep the ball in their possession, the Seahawks should have a good chance to be the first team to beat the Chiefs this season.

Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks tap off their three-game run of prime-time matchups at home against the Chicago Bears, who just got Caleb Williams back from injury. The Bears are one of the better teams in the NFC, with a 4-2 record through six games. Only the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, who are both undefeated, have a better record than them.

The Bears have shown that they can pile on points, but they also have struggled at points during the year. This game will be a big test for the Seahawks to see whether they are still one of the better teams in the conference. It will come down to the little things, and there's a good chance this game could come down to the final play or possession.

Week 9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier is stopped by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is a must-win for the Seahawks, as it is a home divisional contest. They beat the Cardinals back in Week 2 in Arizona, but their upset against the Los Angeles Rams this week is a perfect example of how a trap game can come to fruition.

The Seahawks should be favored in this one, but they will have to take care of business to cap off their home stand.

Week 10 at Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game, going into the bye week, is a crucial one for the Seahawks, but it also comes with a lot of storylines. Klint Kubiak was the Seahawks' offensive coordinator last season, and now he will have a chance to face off against his former team, which he helped lead to a Super Bowl. If anyone knows the Seahawks' personnel and preparation well enough to build a formidable game plan to try and beat them on the road, it's Kubiak and the Raiders.

This is a game that could go either way depending on which personnel are playing and whether the Seahawks can counteract the ways the Raiders will try and exploit their weaknesses.

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