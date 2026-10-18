Seahawks See Shake Up in NFC West Standings in Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks are part of a shakeup in the NFC West, even though they were sitting on the couch on Sunday watching the rest of the NFL's Week 6 action.

The Seahawks saw one of the biggest upsets of the season so far, as the Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Rams 18-16 in the only NFC West game of the day. Here's a look at the standings now after the matchup.

1. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gives a thumbs-up gesture. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Niners are the final team to suit up for Week 6 as they take on the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They are one of just three undefeated teams in the NFL, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, who were on a bye this week.

The 49ers can extend their lead in the NFC West to three games if they find a way to beat the Commanders in the prime-time matchup.

2. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have lost consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2024 season. The team has lost all three of their games by a combined eight points, which has sparked a lot of frustration in Seattle, especially when it comes to the offense.

Luckily for the Seahawks, they aren't the only ones struggling in the NFC West, as the Cardinals and Rams sit behind them in the standings, having only won 2 games this season.

3. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier is tacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have two wins this season, both on the road at SoFi Stadium. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers to open the season but then suffered a four-game losing streak, which included a Week 2 loss against the Seahawks in their home opener.

They returned to Los Angeles to face the Rams, where they pulled off an improbable victory as time expired when kicker Chad Ryland knocked down a 43-yard field goal to win the game.

4. Los Angeles Rams (2-4)

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many considered the Rams to be a Super Bowl favorite going into the season, but the first six weeks of the year have been nothing short of a disappointment. Some of their losses come against strong teams, including the 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills, but dropping a game at home against the Cardinals when they were favored by more than a touchdown is a big red flag.

Now they find themselves 3.5 games behind the NFC West lead and have some catching up to do in the coming weeks.

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