Three Dark Horse Selections the Seahawks Could Make With Their First Pick

Once upon a time, the Seahawks thrived on surprising people with their early draft picks. I remember having conversations at the office about how the Carroll/Schneider brain trust marched to the beat of their own drummer with picks like James Carpenter and Bruce Irvin in the middle of the first round. I remember being floored by the Jordyn Brooks pick in 2020.

In recent years, they’ve done things far more conventionally, drafting players that were considered by most to be among the best players available at their slot. Charles Cross, Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Byron Murphy were all viewed as being worth their slotting, and Grey Zabel was at least close enough to where it wasn’t a shock.

What if they decide to bring back the early round shockers? Who would they take? After exhausting every possible angle on this draft class, I’ve got some ideas. Here are three players that I could see the Seahawks take in the first or early second round that would immediately prompt a lot of “wait, we drafted WHO????” reactions, but would still make some sense.

3) Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes under pressure from Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88). | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the surface, the Seahawks don’t need a defensive tackle. If anything, you could argue they have too many. But then, it may not be that simple. Leonard Williams is in the final year of his contract and could retire next offseason. Jarran Reed is getting old and there’s a very good chance 2026 is his final season as a Seahawk, if not as an NFL player entirely.

And then you have Banks, a very talented player who missed much of the 2025 season with an injury and never really became a great college player despite his abilities. Maybe a partial redshirt year would be good for him, and if Macdonald can find the right combination to unlock his potential he’d immediately slide in as an impact tackle to replace Big Cat.

2) Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not seeing a lot of buzz around the idea of the Seahawks using their first pick on a safety, although there’s an understanding that this will be a need sooner. Julian Love’s contract is coming to a crossroads, and Ty Okada is on a one-year tender and has to impress this season to earn a role as a starter going forward. A transitional safety would be nice.

EMW has issues that concern me, but with Thieneman’s stellar combine it’s hard to imagine anyone else being available at #32 that’s worthy of consideration. McNeil-Warren has length and should be a terror in the box, who covers plenty of ground and racks up tackles. He’s not the best athlete for coverage work, but it can be mitigated by the right coaches.

1) Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

On the surface, it wouldn’t make sense. The Seahawks have two years left on Ernest Jones’s deal, and he remains a young player who can feasibly start for many years beyond that contract. Drake Thomas just got a two year contract of his own in the offseason, and is also quite young. Tyrice Knight has shown promise and has half his rookie contract left.

But Anthony Hill is good. I see a real passion for linebackering, great skill at getting to the quarterback, a lot of athleticism, a willingness to fight through traffic, and mental sharpness. He didn’t have a great 2025 season at Texas, so evaluators have cooled a bit, but I’d love for Macdonald to get his hands on Hill and shape him for a starting role in 2027 and beyond.

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