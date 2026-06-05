Rodney Thomas Could Be a Surprise Boost for the Seahawks

This offseason was a pivotal time for the Seattle Seahawks to take advantage of the momentum after a dominating 2025 season that ended with a Super Bowl title. The Seahawks knew they would lose some players to free agency and they lost some key players early. For a while, it looked like the Seahawks weren’t going to make an outside free agent addition to the team until things calmed down, but out of nowhere, the front office signed safety Rodney Thomas III as their first outside addition after the season. At first glance, Thomas might not be much of a key player to replace a starting safety like Coby Bryant, but he has big value to the team moving forward.

Making His Journey to Seattle

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Not many football stars from the Ivy League find a way to get to the NFL. They possess incredible physical attributes or were early and often highly productive contributors. In ten games for Yale in 2021, Thomas accumulated 50 total tackles and 11 pass breakups, where he played a combination of safety, cornerback and linebacker. It's that athleticism that led Thomas to be selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft in the seventh round (239th overall pick).

Thomas would be a surprise starter for his first two seasons in the league before he eventually played all 17 games in 2024 and last season as a backup. In 68 games, Thomas would accumulate 114 total tackles, 83 solo tackles, 10 pass breakups and six interceptions. Most of his biggest moments came in his rookie or season with the Colts.

Key Attributes that the Seahawks Could Rely On

One of the biggest attributes that led to the Seahawks taking an early shot at Thomas is his dynamic athleticism. His ability to play multiple positions, on top of free safety, might be an added bonus to why he was added to the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. He is also a capable special teams player, which is a key component of the team's efficiency.

Thomas possesses a high football-IQ as he can play in several different coverage schemes, including some that allow him to display his ball-hawk capabilities. There are some that need to be developed, including his ability to make breakups against contested coverages and he has a habit of losing receivers in routes. This will need to be polished up in order for him to be on the field against more aggressive passing teams.

What is Thomas’ Role with the Seahawks in 2026?

Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) runs through drills Wednesday, June 5, 2024, during practice at the Colts Practice Facility in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

In terms of the safeties going into the season, Julian Love, Ty Okada and rookie Bud Clark III are going to be the main contributors. That doesn’t mean that Thomas doesn’t have a role with the defense. While he isn’t as highly aggressive a playmaker as the other players, he is smart, and he is still versatile.

An offseason of development with the Seahawks’ coaching staff could unlock something while he backs up Love, likely at free safety. Thomas has shown that he can start a full season and make an impact. He may have declined in his last two seasons with the Colts, but the evidence is there to indicate that he could be a surprise starter if Love or Okada were to go down with an injury. Last season, it was Okada that took a meteoric rise after some development; it could be Thomas.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter