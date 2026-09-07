Three Major Differences With the Seattle Seahawks' Offense in 2026

In just a few days, the Seattle Seahawks will kick off the 2026 NFL Season at home against the New England Patriots. There isn’t much that has changed with the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks. The biggest difference with this team is the change of offensive coordinator from Klint Kubiak, now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, to Brian Fleury.

There won’t be too many differences in how the Seahawks push the ball down the field. There are, however, going to be some key factors that will make this Seahawks’ offense completely unique. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicated that there will be some aspects of the 49ers’ dynamic offense that Fleury brings with him, but this offense will greatly benefit Seattle.

Motions and Shifts

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) under center against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the first immediate differences is the shifts and motions of certain players. This will likely include running backs, one of the tight ends on the field, or a dynamic wide receiver. The Seahawks will likely utilize these to potentially throw off the opponent’s defensive focus or shifts.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had a lot of motion shifts during his collegiate career at USC and in 2023 during his limited time with the 49ers. The Seahawks have players who are experienced with the schemes and possess the talent to utilize them.

Multiple Tight Ends on the Field

Another aspect of the 49ers’ offense that the Seahawks will utilize is the multiple tight end sets on the field. The Seahawks were utilizing a similar setup last season with A.J. Barner and Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert or Nick Kallerup.

Arroyo will be a more dynamic tight end to run multiple different routes, as he could be a serious threat for Darnold. Barner and Saubert will be good mid-range targets that will also be reliable blockers. Finally, with a season-ending injury to fullback Robbie Ouzts, Kallerup needs to be a solid run-blocker in run-heavy formations.

Rashid Shaheed will be a Star

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potentially the biggest breakout player for the Seahawks’ offense will be wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Last season, he wasn’t fully comfortable with the Seahawks’ offense as he was acquired by the NFL Trade Deadline. Shaheed and Darnold worked all offseason to build their chemistry together, including having several workouts together away from the team facility.

With a lot of the attention going towards star wide receiver and the league’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks will need another explosive deep-threat down the field. Shaheed can easily be that player after a huge and impactful offseason of development and learning Fleury’s system. He could be among the best all-around playmakers (offense and special teams) by the time the regular season reaches the halfway point.

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