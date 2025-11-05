Insider reveals why Sam Darnold-Rashid Shaheed connection could be special
The Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection has been special this year, as JSN leads the NFL in receiving yards and Darnold ranks among the top QBs in virtually every offensive metric. It's been a perfect pairing, and the Seattle Seahawks might've just added another perfect player to Darnold's arsenal.
Rashid Shaheed was one of the bigger (though not the biggest, thanks to the Jets' firesale) acquisitions at the NFL trade deadline. His arrival in Seattle might help transform Seattle's offense, and it should work exceptionally well with Darnold. One insider broke down why.
Why Sam Darnold and Rashid Shaheed could be elite
Since 2022, there are only two players in the entire NFL who have more 40-yard touchdowns than Rashid Shaheed, and they are Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase, two of the best wide receivers in this generation. Other than them, Shaheed is unmatched down the field.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is cooking with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, so Seattle's front office opted to add more fuel to that duo's collective fire. The Seahawks traded for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to give Kubiak, who was the Saints' OC in 2024, one of his favorite weapons back," CBS insider Garrett Podell wrote.
That would help any offense, but the Seahawks can especially benefit from having a legitimate burner on the field. "That verticality will pair well with Darnold, whose 9.6 yards per pass attempt this season lead the entire NFL," Podell concluded.
Darnold likes to throw it deep. Shaheed likes to go deep. Kubiak knows how to work with both Shaheed and Darnold. It could quite literally be the dream pairing, and it could elevate one of the better offenses in the NFL to new heights.
This will also pay dividends for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks WR faces extra coverage a ton, but if safeties have to be worried about Shaheed over the top, JSN might get open even more often. He's already on a historic pace, and now he has the best burner in the NFL opposite him. For Darnold, JSN, and the Seahawks, Shaheed is shaping up to be a dream acquisition.
