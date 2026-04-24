Three Players the Seahawks Should Trade Up For in the Second Round

This time last year, the Seahawks saw a first-round caliber player slide into the early second round. And this time last year, the Seahawks did not hesitate to move up into the early second round to select him. That decision netted the team Nick Emmanwori, who became a lynchpin for the NFL’s top defense and near defensive rookie of the year.

Fast forward to this year, and the situation is a little different. The Seahawks are picking last in the second round, and are working with far fewer total draft picks than they had in 2025. But there are good players slipping down the boards, including a few I believe this team should be willing to give up some capital to move up for if they keep getting passed on.

So, here are three players I would like to see the Seattle Seahawks make a move on if they remain on the board in the mid 40s or 50s, even if it means giving up a future pick or a player of some value.

3) OL Gennings Dunker

This one is a little touchy, because I wouldn’t be especially shocked if Dunker made it to 64 anyway. For one reason or another, it feels like the NFL has cooled on him in recent weeks, possibly because of a belief that he’s a right guard only at the next level. But for the Seahawks, that’s no problem, since right guard is what they need, and Dunker should be a great one.

I’d happily move up ten or so spots to secure him, giving yourself a chance at replacing Anthony Bradford for the 2026 season. Even if Dunker doesn’t pull that off, he will be the clear heir apparent for the position in 2027, as Bradford has only one year left on his contract. And if he can give you flexibility as a backup right tackle, that’s just a bonus.

2) ED T.J. Parker

When I look at T.J. Parker, I see a great fit for Mike Macdonald’s defense. A big, strong, powerful edge rusher who still possesses enough athletic prowess to play standing up. I also see a player who has proven he can produce at an elite level (11 sacks, 19.5 TFLs, 6 forced fumbles in 2024) and just didn’t quite get to that level in 2025.

I would have been very happy with him at 32, so if the Seahawks can find a way to swing up to the mid-to-late 40s for Parker, that’s downright thrilling. With so much turnover at the edge position for the Seahawks imminent over the next year, bringing in a strong young player feels like the right move so they’re ready to eat by 2027.

A couple months ago, it seemed impossible to imagine Terrell making it to 32. But some concerning measurements and questions about athletic prowess at the combine have driven him into the second round, and I have my eye on him if he continues to make his way into the middle second. With other defensive backs still available, it seems feasible.

Terrell brings inside/outside flexibility, great ball skills, a knack for forcing fumbles, looks plenty fast on tape, and a willingness to come up and tackle. He’s not a finished product for zone defense, but I like his odds of learning, and he’d have the luxury of learning on a team that has good corners for 2026 already. He’s my favorite guy to hope for a trade-up on.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter