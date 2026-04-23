How to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks First Round Preview and Predictions

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL Draft in the most enviable position possible as the defending Super Bowl champions.

Because of their title win over the New England Patriots, they hold the final pick (No. 32) of the first round. Here is everything you need to know to watch the first round and what to expect from general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald tonight.

How to Watch Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The first round kicks off tonight in Pittsburgh. Since the Seahawks pick last, fans in Seattle should settle in for a long evening.

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

TV Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes.

Streaming: NFL+, ESPN App, Disney+, and Hulu.

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM (local), SiriusXM NFL Radio, and Westwood One.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seahawks Draft Capital & Strategy

The Seahawks currently have a league-low four picks in the 2026 draft. Schneider has already expressed interest in trading back from No. 32 to recoup some of the mid-round capital lost in previous trades, such as the deal for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Round Pick Notes 1 32 Includes fifth-year option 2 64 Final pick of second round 3 96 Final pick before third-round compensatory selections 6 188 Acquired from Cleveland Browns in trade for Nick Harris

Trade Back Could Happen

Schneider famously loves to move down. The No. 32 overall pick is highly coveted by teams wanting to jump back into the first round to secure a quarterback or premium talent with a fifth-year contract option. Don't be surprised if Seattle isn't the team actually making the selection at No. 32 tonight.

Potential Targets

If they stay put, analysts are split on whether Seattle will bolster an already elite defense or look for offensive depth:

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price is frequent name in recent mock drafts to add a physical, explosive element to the backfield.

Despite a strong secondary, prospects like South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse or Clemson's Avieon Terrell are high-upside fits for Macdonald's scheme.

Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald could be someone that can keep the defensive front the most feared in the NFC if he's available at the end of the first round.

Expert Prediction

The Seahawks trade out of the first round with the Arizona Cardinals to allow them to select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the final pick in the first round. Arizona likely wants to jump back in to secure a developmental prospect with that crucial fifth-year option.

This will give the Seahawks the No. 34 overall pick, which will give them a chance to take a cornerback or move back even further at the start of the second round.

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