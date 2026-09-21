Seahawks' Jadarian Price Injury Update Offers Significant Change

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price left the Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals with an apparent chest injury.

However, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is speaking the next day about the injury, and it is, in fact, not a chest injury but rather a shoulder issue. Macdonald spoke with Seahawks reporters Brock Huard and Mike Salk and explained the injury.

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price left the game yesterday with what was was announced as a chest injury. Mike Macdonald told @BrockHuard and @TheMikeSalk that it's actually a shoulder issue, but he said "it’s intact and nothing serious, it seems like." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 21, 2026

Jadarian Price Diagnosed with Shoulder Injury

It appears that Price's injury is not severe, but it is definitely something worth monitoring over the next couple of weeks. Chest injuries imply that a lung may have been collapsed or he could have just gotten the wind knocked out of him. Shoulder injuries could be far more serious and it could have different type and timeline of recovery.

It remains to be seen what will come of Price's injury and if he will miss any time. His participation in practice later in the week will be very telling about the severity of his injury moving forward.

What if Price Misses Time?

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price runs with the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Price's injury was enough to knock him out of the game, there has to be a chance that he could miss the team's next contest on the road against the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

For the second straight week, Price notched 52 rushing yards, though he did have a fumble against the Cardinals. Losing Price to injury would be a big loss for the Seahawks, but they have a chance to fill in for him.

Price would join quarterback Sam Darnold on the sidelines, which would hurt the Seahawks' ceiling, but they luckily still have a strong running back room behind him. Emanuel Wilson logged 21 carries and 93 yards against the Cardinals, while George Holani can act as a backup. Jacardia Wright or Velus Jones Jr. could also be elevated from the practice squad if the team was really in a pinch.

Zach Charbonnet is still on the sidelines as he recovers from his torn ACL. The earliest he can join the team is Week 5, when they face off against the San Francisco 49ers at home.

The Seahawks are set to face off against the Commanders on Sunday at 10 am PT inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter