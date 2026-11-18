Despite having a relatively minimal impact on the outcome of the game on Sunday, there was a lot made of Tory Horton’s play on a kickoff return late in the fourth quarter. Many people who have been watching NFL football for decades claim they’ve never seen a play like it before. The referees reacted as if they had never seen it before either. And now, it’s an award winner.

The Play

Just to refresh our memories, let’s talk about the play itself. The Las Vegas Raiders are kicking off to the Seattle Seahawks after making it a 21-13 ballgame with 2:04 remaining. With two timeouts left, their goal is to boot the ball out of the back of the endzone so no time elapses. If they do that, they can force a three-and-out that leaves plenty of time left to tie the game.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a two point conversion against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Gay boots it through the endzone…except Tory Horton skies up and bats it back into the field of play before going out of bounds. He tells Rashid Shaheed to pick the ball up and return it. Shaheed does, getting out to the 19 yard line before getting tackled, using about seven seconds and forcing the two-minute warning to tick off before the possession starts.

The Award

The NFL has responded to this play by naming Horton the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Usually, that reward goes to a player who returns a kickoff or punt for a touchdown, or maybe a kicker who boots 5 or 6 field goals through the uprights. To win it for a play that isn’t even really quantified by statistics is very atypical, and also very cool.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s also a bit odd that they would give out an award for a player that they also threw a penalty flag on. According to Bill Vinovich’s crew, who deliberated on the issue for several minutes, the play constituted an illegal bat. Perhaps this is an acknowledgement that the flag was thrown in error, and the play actually is legal. After all, this was the only play that Horton had.

High IQ Football

The thing that made the play stand out so much was how smart it was on Horton’s part. This was a very specific game scenario, and a very specific play that permitted it. For Tory to realize that it was the right thing to do, and then do it, in the few seconds he had to put the pieces together, is very impressive. How often do we see players fail in these moments?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) runs a route during the first training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A couple weeks ago, during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, we saw the exact opposite of this kind of thing on a first quarter punt. Michael Dickson looked like he had laid it up perfectly around the five-yard line, but Rodney Thomas II knocked it into the endzone for a touchback instead. Shoutout Tory for coming through here.

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