The Seattle Seahawks dominated on defense and were outstanding on offense, especially in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 10 victory. Still, it was a special teams play that might have sealed the deal going into the bye week.

With just 2:04 left to go in the game, the Raiders kicked off to the Seahawks after knocking down a field goal to make it a one-score game. The Seahawks knew that a touchback would result in an additional time stoppage, so they wanted to avoid this at all costs. That prompted wide receiver Tory Horton to make arguably the biggest special teams play of the season.

The effort by the Seahawks special teams to prevent the touchback and keep the clock running 👏



SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YF6eTRh4gs — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Tory Horton's Special Teams Heroics Lead to Seahawks Win

"It kind of bounced off my hands and I kind of just like drifted out of bounds," Horton said via the team's website.

"So, kind of just pointed at Sheed (Rashid Shaheed) to pick the ball up and return it. Just wanted to just keep the ball in play. I wish I caught it with one hand, but that's a pretty hard catch to do with the ball and go inflight like that. So I was still happy that Shaheed recognized the ball was in play and picked it up after I told them and just happy that we got it under 2 minutes."

Going into the contest, Horton wasn't even supposed to be in that position to begin with. However, circumstances changed throughout the game, and that forced Horton into that situation.

"It was a tremendous play," head coach Mike Macdonald added after the game.

"Tory's actually trying to catch that ball, albeit with one hand. Just an incredible play. With George Holani going down, we had to take JD (Jadarian Price) off of kickoff returns, so those are guys that haven't necessarily practiced (kick return) a bunch in a while, especially with this game plan. So to be able to step in and be able to execute some of those critical situations is some great stuff by them, great job by our coaches, and it really helped us close the game out."

Horton's Play Showcases Seahawks Identity

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton catches a two point conversion against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knowing that Horton wasn't even supposed to be in that position but made a play on the fly in a crucial situation that normally doesn't pop up is exactly how the Seahawks want to identify themselves. They have a next-man-up mentality that places importance on all 70 players on the main roster and practice squad, giving them moments to shine like this.

This identity helped carry the Seahawks to the Super Bowl last season, and it is what has them on pace to go all the way once again. It's going to take more plays like this after the bye, but this is a sign that the Seahawks are getting ready to make a run.

The Seahawks will return after the bye week to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter