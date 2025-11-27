What Mike Macdonald said about the Seahawks bringing back Quandre Diggs
The Seattle Seahawks secondary continues to deal with injuries, as they have all season. Julian Love remains out on injured reserve, and Ty Okada may soon be joining him due to an oblique injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans.
Speaking of the Titans, the Seahawks decided to fill their open spot at safey with a familiar face, signing Quandre Diggs to their practice squad. Diggs offers experience and familiarity, as Tennessee had been running a similar defensive scheme to head coach Mike Macdonald's.
That's one reason why Macdonald says the Seahawks brought Diggs back. Here are his full comments.
Since he was relesed after the 2023 season for cap savings, Diggs has put in 17 games with the Titans, including 12 starts. Diggs is not the defender he used to be, though - and you can see his coverage falling off each successive season. His passer rating allowed has grown from 103.9 his last year in Seattle to 137.2 last season, to 148.4 so far this season.
The Seahawks can't exactly afford to be picky at this position right now, though.
With Coby Bryant and D'Anthony Bell the only healthy safeties currently on the 53-man roster, there's a decent chance that Diggs could be pressed into action right away.
Next up, the Seahawks will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, when Diggs might make his re-debut. Then, they'll visit the Atlanta Falcons before the schedule gets tough again, beginning with a home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
