Where the Seahawks and Rams rank in NFL going into crucial Week 16 game

Normally Thursday Night Football is the low point of the NFL's weekly schedule. The games are often lopsided, frequently sloppy and even the commentators can't be bothered to get interested in the action on the field.

Tonight's game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams should be an exception to the rule. Not only is it a critical game for determining playoff positioning in the NFC, it's literally the first time that two 11-win teams have faced off since they started doing Thursday night games.

It's a rematch between two heavyweights that are arguably the best teams in the league this season. Their strength is reflected in the most-recent power rankings from NFL.com, where LA is No. 1 and Seattle comes in at No. 3.

NFL.com ranks Rams first

"The Rams were potentially staring at a 10-point halftime deficit to the Lions before cranking it up late in the second quarter and ultimately outsourcing Detroit by a 27-10 count for the remainder of the game. Davante Adams' hamstring injury is concerning, but there's not yet reason to assume he'll miss the postseason, which would be a worthy silver lining. The Rams have officially clinched a playoff berth. Now the focus turns to winning the division and locking up the top seed in the NFC."

NFL.com ranks Seahawks third

"Since the Seahawks' rout of the Cardinals in Week 10, during which they scored 21 first-quarter points, they'vetotaleda mere 12 first-quarter points over the last five games. The slow starts have made some of these recent contests tougher than they should have been, including Sunday's nail-biter against the Philip Rivers-led Colts."

There's little doubt that the Seahawks have the Rams beat on special teams - where they have a dynamic return game on kickoffs and punts.

Otherwise these two teams are remarkably evenly-matched statistically. Seattle ranks second in scoring defense and Los Angeles ranks fourth. Offensively, the Rams rank second in scoring and the Seahawks rank fifth.

The injury situation heading into this game is also pretty even. Seattle will be missing starting left tackle Charles Cross, but that absence should be offset by LA missing their No. 1 wide receiver, Davante Adams.

Turnovers are usually what decides such even contests, but last time the Seahawks came very close to beating the Rams despite four interceptions from Sam Darnold.

We honestly don't know what to expect, other than a close game and a tight finish.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

