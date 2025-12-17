Why the Seahawks have shown they have the tools to beat the Rams on TNF

This Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) is going to be a huge game. How huge is it going to be? This matchup will be the first time a Thursday Night Football game will feature two teams that have won 11 games.

This game will also be huge, considering that the NFC West Division and the NFC’s #1 seed overall is on the line. The Rams and the Seahawks met earlier this season in Week 11, but it can only be remembered by casual and short-attention spanned experts of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throwing four interceptions. That game ended in a 21-19 win for the Rams.

What many people seem to forget is that the Seahawks gave the Rams their toughest performance on both sides of the field. Statistics from NFL Next Gen Stats show that Seattle accounted for the most yards this season versus the Rams (414 yards) and held them to their lowest passing production (130 yards).

Darnold fell into the pressure of playing against the Rams’ nickel and dime packages with limited pass rushers. He forced several of his passes into double coverage instead of throwing the ball away or taking the sack. Otherwise, Darnold found good connections to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and tight end A.J. Barner. Seattle also rushed for 135 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks held Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to 130 yards as they constantly pressured him. They were able to account for three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

One of the few times the Rams generated success on offense was with the run game. Los Angeles accounted for 119 yards on 22 carries thanks to a few long runs that Kyren Williams broke off.

Since the win over Seattle, Los Angeles has become more dependent on multiple tight end sets to run the ball, including the 13-set. They are taking on a Seahawks defense that allowed 97 rushing yards on 30 carries in Sunday’s 18-16 home win over the Indianapolis Colts.

There were still moments when the Seahawks felt they were not efficient enough in that area. This game against the Rams will be a rebound and revenge game at the same time on Thursday.

The Seahawks are ranked second in the league in points allowed per game (17.3). They have the capability of limiting any explosive offense in the league, including the Rams, who are likely going to be without star wide receiver Davante Adams. The Seahawks will also have a healthy Julian Love starting at safety.

Offensively, the Seahawks have been shaky since the Week 11 loss. They have been slow to start games, the offensive line has been inconsistent at handling the blitz, and Darnold hasn't been able to find time to get the ball to receivers.

There have been some positive trends in the last few weeks for Seattle. Darnold is able to recover and limit his turnovers, the offensive line settles down after bad starts to the game, and wide receiver Rashod Shaheed has become an effective weapon.

Shaheed has caught nine receptions for 141 yards and returned eight kickoffs for 279 yards, including a 100-yard return that went for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

This offense has been shaky at times as they’ve lost some focus since the Rams’ loss. The Seahawks have to do what they do best, which is to play fast and be smart with the ball. Seattle is fifth in the league in points per game (28.9) and eighth in passing yards per game (237.6).

When Darnold isn’t forcing his passes, he finds great routes to JSN, Barner, Cooper Kupp, and Shahid, who has become a good weapon in the last two weeks. All of these players will need to be at their best on Thursday, but especially Darnold, because his long-term success and reputation are at stake.

