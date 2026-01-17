Why Bill Simmons likes Seahawks' chances against anybody in NFL playoffs

The Ringer's Bill Simmons has a clear message for Seahawk fans; allow yourselves to dream.

“If I’m a Seahawk fan I’m like ‘holy sh*t we might be able to win the Super Bowl like, for real’.” Bill Simmons, The Ringer

The long-time national talking head had some highly complementary things to say about Mike Macdonald's 14-3 Seattle team, even while acknowledging the threat of having to beat their arch-rivals, the 49ers and Rams, each again to get to the big game.

"This is it man, this is now lined up to win the Super Bowl." Simmons on Seahawks playoff chances

Seattle has turned a season of modest expectations into a franchise-record regular season and the NFC’s top seed. After the bye, the Seahawks draw a familiar challenge: San Francisco, for the third time this year and the second straight meeting. Seattle handled the 49ers 13-3 in Santa Clara two weeks ago. Another win Saturday sends the Seahawks to the NFC Championship Game.

Check out the video below for the full scope of Simmons' comments on the Seahawks path to the Super Bowl.

"This is it. This is now lined up to win the Super Bowl."@BillSimmons believes the path has been laid for the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season. pic.twitter.com/dmM3xCOkos — The Ringer (@ringer) January 16, 2026

