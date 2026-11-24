It’s never fun to root for a division rival in sports. I don’t particularly look forward to it either. But if our primary interest is to root for outcomes favorable to the Seattle Seahawks, and our ultimate desire is to make the playoffs, then the way forward is clear.

On a special edition of Wednesday Night Football, the Seahawks benefit from the Los Angeles Rams beating the Green Bay Packers. And here’s why.

The Packers Are A Wild Card Contender

For reasons we’ve already discussed here, the Seahawks are not really in play to win the division at this point. The only way forward is a wild card berth. Furthermore, while you always have to be prepared for unexpected things to happen, it seems very likely that this is going to come down to a three-way battle for one spot between the Seahawks, Packers, and Rams.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I just can’t foresee any scenario where the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions fall out. So, despite the trappings of being a division rival, at the moment the Packers are just as big of a foe for the Seahawks as the Rams. Both teams are 6-4, same as the Seahawks, so there’s no argument to be made from that angle either. We need something more.

The Road Is Much Smoother For The Packers

Not to suggest that the Packers have everything clicking on all cylinders right now, but the Rams are in dire straits right now. Puka Nacua, Terrance Ferguson, Jaylen Watson, and Poona Ford are out for the season, Davante Adams is still on the mend, they’ve got interior offensive line problems, and they’re not playing especially well even when injuries are discounted.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks on after the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, the Rams have a remaining schedule that includes the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Even the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not gimmes. More on that in a second, but the Packers still have games against the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. They have other tough games, but I know which schedule I’d rather have.

The Seahawks Can Finish The Rams Themselves

You’ll notice that I didn’t mention who the Rams play in their other two remaining games after tomorrow. Well, those two games are against the Seahawks, meaning Seattle has a lot of power over the Rams salvaging their season. Beat them twice, and it’s very unlikely there’ll be anything to worry about. Even if they somehow manage to win every other game.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks don’t play the Packers, so they have no real ability to influence their playoff push. You’re stuck hoping that the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and (maybe) the Houston Texans can do you a few solids. Better to have Green Bay get hamstrung here. If the Seahawks can’t handle the Rams themselves later, then they don’t deserve it anyway.

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