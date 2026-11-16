The Seattle Seahawks are still in the win column after beating the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13 in their Week 10 matchup.

The victory allows them to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race that has five teams that are above .500 fighting for three spots. Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture following Week 10.

1. San Francisco 49ers (8-1) — NFC West Leader

2. Detroit Lions (7-2) — NFC North Leader

3. New York Giants (5-3-1) — NFC East Leader

4. Carolina Panthers (4-5) — NFC South Leader

5. Minnesota Vikings (7-2) — Wild Card 1

6. Chicago Bears (7-2) — Wild Card 2

7. Green Bay Packers (6-4) — Wild Card 3

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

9. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

10. Dallas Cowboys (4-6)

11. Washington Commanders (3-5-1)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

13. New Orleans Saints (3-6)

14. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-7)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (2-7)

Seahawks Still Outside of Playoff Picture Ahead of Bye Week

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The entire NFC North sits above .500, and all four are in the playoff picture. The Minnesota Vikings' win pushes the Green Bay Packers into a tie with Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Arizona Cardinals by multiple scores.

The NFC North is likely going to beat up on each other to the point where at least one team will not be in the playoff picture by season's end. The Vikings are 3-1 in the division, while the Packers are 1-3. The Detroit Lions are 2-0, while the Bears are 0-2. There are plenty of games left between now and the end of the season, and that could make a massive difference in the grand scheme of things.

If one of the NFC North teams falls by the wayside, it opens up a spot for the Seahawks or Rams, who are both 6-4 and fighting for likely one wild card spot. The two teams won't meet until Week 16 of the season, which could be an early start for the playoffs. That means the Seahawks only have four games between now and then to enhance their positioning and get ready for when the games truly start to count.

The Seahawks' next game is on Sunday, November 29, against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 pm PT inside Levi Stadium in Santa Clara. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

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