The Seattle Seahawks are on the outside looking in for the NFC playoff picture during their Week 11 bye, but they still have a strong chance of making it to the postseason.

NFL.com gives the Seahawks a 49 percent chance of making it to the playoffs, largely due to the fact that several teams are fighting for playoff positioning in the NFC. Even though they are in eighth place in a seven-team playoff picture, they have better odds than the Green Bay Packers, who currently sit at a 39 percent chance.

Here's a look at the biggest threats to the Seahawks making it back to the postseason.

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Packers hold the final spot in the playoffs, but they are also in last place in the NFC North, where all four teams are above .500 through the first 10 weeks of the season. The Packers are also on their bye week, but they will face off against the Los Angeles Rams the day before Thanksgiving.

That is their first of four games down the stretch against teams that are currently in the playoff picture. The Packers are in direct competition with the Seahawks for this final spot, which makes them the biggest direct threat to Seattle.

Los Angeles Rams

Ronnie Rivers celebrates during a football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Naturally, the Rams are going to find themselves here because they play two games against the Seahawks in the final three weeks of the season.

Both teams have the same record through 10 games, and their positioning as division rivals makes them an obstacle and hurdle for the Seahawks' playoff hopes.

Themselves

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Tory Horton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, the biggest threat to the Seahawks making the playoffs is themselves. Seattle is in control of its own destiny, and they have often found themselves in places where they have lost the game on their own, through unforced errors compared to the other team.

The Seahawks have lost three of their four games this season by less than three points, and in all of those games, they could have won if they did not make their own mistakes. The Seahawks hold the No. 1 defense in the NFL, which puts them in position to win any game. The offense has been what's inconsistent about this season, and that unit needs to clean things up in the second half if they want a chance to get back to the playoffs.

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