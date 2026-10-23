Why Seahawks Cut CB Trevon Diggs Ahead of Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks are making moves to satisfy their roster ahead of Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which included moving cornerback Trevon Diggs off of the 53-man roster.

According to sources, Diggs has been released by the team, but the Seahawks plan to add him back to the practice squad as a vested veteran.

Trevon Diggs Cut for 53-Man Roster Moves

Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks signed Irvin Charles to the active roster. The Seahawks really like what Charles brings to the table on special teams and they did not want to waste much time shuffling him back and forth from the practice squad. Now, he's officially on the 53-man roster and he's ready to go for Week 7.

As for Diggs, he signed with the active roster on Oct. 10 after he appeared in his first game with the Seahawks in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Diggs went on to participate in the team's Week 5 contest against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, but he has only seen 21 combined snaps on defense thus far.

Diggs was always viewed as a fringe member of the team, even when he signed in the middle of training camp. The days of him being one of the best cornerbacks in the league are over, but he still remains a valuable part of the team's depth at the position.

Seattle is fortunate to have enough depth at the cornerback spot to not have to utilize Diggs too much, but it's clear that the team values him in the locker room as he will continue to be part of the practice squad.

Diggs still has two elevations that he can use for the season as a member of the practice squad, but it's very possible that he makes a return to the 53-man roster later in the season if other cornerbacks suffer injuries.

Diggs is not expected to play in the team's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but keep him on the back burner, as he may return to the field at some point during the season.

The Chiefs and Seahawks are set to kick off on Sunday at 5:20 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

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