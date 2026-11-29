The Seattle Seahawks are playing their Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX and FOX One.

The Seahawks are fresh off of their bye, hoping to even the season series after losing in Week 5 at Lumen Field to the Niners. During that matchup, the Niners took an early lead, but a pair of field goals and a touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the third quarter gave Seattle a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle was unable to hold that lead, as the Niners scored a touchdown on their opening drive in the final frame and also landed a field goal from 44 yards out with less than two minutes to go. That gave them a three-point lead that would become the final score. The 49ers came away with a 32-29 victory, which has helped them build a three-game lead in the NFC West standings.

Going into the Week 12 contest, the Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites against the 49ers, while the over/under is set at 41.5 points. The Seahawks and Niners beat that total in Week 5, but both squads are capable of locking down on defense.

Fox Sports broadcast analysts Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt and Erin Andrews | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt will be on the call alongside analyst Tom Brady, while Aaron Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will serve as the game's sideline reporters. Carl Cheffers is the leading referee after working the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos in Week 11.

How can you tune into Sunday's action? All of the information you need to catch the divisional showdown in Santa Clara can be seen below.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers TV & Viewing Info

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles and looks to throw a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026

Start Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Venue: Levi's Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Seahawks -1.5 | O/U: 41.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: 49ers +103 | Seahawks -122

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

After the matchup, the Seahawks will prepare for a Monday Night Football contest against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field.

The 49ers will be on the road in Week 13 as they take on the New York Giants, who are leading the NFC East at the moment.

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