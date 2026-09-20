Seahawks Get More Good News on Sam Darnold's Availability and Return

​The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) are preparing for their first game of the season without starting quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a glute injury early in the Week 1 13-10 win over the New England Patriots. Darnold will be out recovering while Drew Lock gets the start at the Arizona Cardinals (1-0). Seattle might not need Darnold under center to beat Arizona, but he will need to be healthy and under center soon.

Darnold avoided a major hip injury and hasn’t needed to go on IR. Since then, it has been good news for Darnold as he looks to get back on the field. As the Seahawks prepare for the Cardinals in Week 2, the news surrounding him gets more promising.

The Latest Surrounding Sam Darnold

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) fakes a hand off safety during the first quarter against New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of the attention at quarterback is focused on Lock in Week 2 at Arizona, but Darnold’s absence is noted. While the Seahawks prepare with Lock, more details emerge surrounding Darnold’s injury. NFL insider Ian Rappoport shared the latest on Darnold’s injury Sunday morning.

“Let's talk about Seattle's quarterback because today it is going to be Drew Lock starting for the Seahawks, but Sam Donald, of course, out again, dealing with that glute injury, not a hip injury, dealing with the glute. He’s faster than anyone had anticipated."

"There’s actually a pretty good chance that Darnold is back at practice in some form or fashion this coming week. Now, he could play Week 3, possibly, a little bit of a stretch, but it’s possible. Week 4 seems like the more likely target for Sam Darnold.”

Should the Seahawks Get Darnold Back for Week 3

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was clear that Lock was going to be the starting quarterback for the Seahawks in Week 2. There is still a possibility that the Seahawks might not rush Darnold back for the Week 3 road game versus the Washington Commanders. If the Seahawks get good results from Lock and a win over the Cardinals, they could give Darnold more time to heal. It also depends on how the Commanders handle their road game at the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

The Seahawks could get a reasonable timeline for Darnold to be back nearly 100% in time to prepare for the Week 4 home game against the Chargers. Seattle is likely to defeat the Cardinals and the Commanders without Darnold. The Chargers, however, are likely to remain a tough opponent even after the loss to the Cardinals in Week 1. The Seahawks also want Darnold back under center so he can develop good habits with the offense.

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