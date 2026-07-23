Eight Seahawks Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)

It's unsurprising that the Seattle Seahawks had to make some difficult decisions on who to pay and not pay after winning Super Bowl LX. As soon as players win a championship as a major contributor, their desired salaries almost always go up.

More tough decisions are on the horizon during and after the 2026 season, and in 2027. A handful of key players are entering contract years this upcoming season, and a few could demand substantially more money than they're currently making.

Among them is cornerback Devon Witherspoon, but he's expected to be paid before this season starts. That removes him from the list of players "playing for" their next payday. But who else needs to earn their next contract in 2026?

DL Leonard Williams (UFA in 2027)

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current APY: $21.5 million

Potential future APY: $30+ million

Williams has been one of the best defensive linemen the Seahawks have had in at least the last decade since joining the franchise midway through the 2023 season. He was a Second Team All-Pro last season and, even at 32 years old, will command a substantial deal after 2026.

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu (UFA in 2027)

Current APY: $9.755 million

Potential future APY: $12 million

The Seahawks are unlikely to pay Nwosu more than Derick Hall, who just got a new contract and is sitting at $14 million per year. Nwosu's value is hindered by his extensive injury history, but it's hard to see him taking less than $10 million per year even with that negative. This year will be huge for proving his worth.

RB Zach Charbonnet (UFA in 2027)

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current APY: $1.719 million

Potential future APY: $7+ million

Like Kenneth Walker III this past offseason, this will be one of the toughest decisions the Seahawks will make after this season. They may get a discount, however, if Charbonnet doesn't take over an RB1 role once he returns from his ACL injury.

C Jalen Sundell (ERFA in 2027)

Current APY: $943,333

Potential future APY: $5 million

Sundell will need to keep his full-time starting role if he hopes to get near the $5 million mark. This situation works in Seattle's favor, however, as Sundell will be an exclusive rights free agent. They will still want to reward him if he continues to improve this season after going undrafted in 2024.

RG Anthony Bradford (UFA in 2027)

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current APY: $1.161 million

Potential future APY: $7-10 million

If Bradford maintains his starting status, the Seahawks will have to give him a decent contract to keep him around. The major question here is whether it will be worth it, or if they should keep searching for a younger, better option for the long term. Bradford has a lot left to prove in 2026.

S Ty Okada (RFA in 2027)

Current APY: $1.145 million

Potential future APY: $5-7 million

Okada would likely need to have a Pro Bowl-caliber season to command more than this. He's already a solid player, but the Seahawks have the advantage in the negotiations because Okada is restricted. Okada will probably play on one more lower contract before getting a bigger one, assuming his play supports it.

RB George Holani (RFA in 2027)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current APY: $1.075 million

Potential future APY: $3-5 million

Holani doesn't stand to make a ton of money here, but could make more with another team if the Seahawks decide to let him reach that point. First-round rookie Jadarian Price is making just under $4.2 million per year, and Seattle already has the Charbonnet situation to handle. Holani could still cash in a bit if he splits snaps with Price.

QB Sam Darnold (UFA in 2028)

Current APY: $33.5 million

Potential future APY: $50+ million

This is the one that could impact many other contracts, which is why it's the only 2028 contract listed. The Seahawks will likely want to extend Darnold before the 2027 season, so this year is extremely important in deciding the size of that new deal. Darnold already brought Seattle a championship; now he just has to stay consistent for multiple seasons

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