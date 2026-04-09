Jadarian Price Has Rookie of the Year Potential With the Seahawks

There’s going to be a lot of debate surrounding the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest area of need during the 2026 NFL Draft. Many mock drafts have the Seahawks getting a cornerback with the first-round pick (No. 32). Others have an edge rusher or running back, two positions that are more important for the Seahawks to fill.

Jadarian Price might be the Best Player for Seattle to go to in the First Round

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (RB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have several options in the first round. They can build on depth and rotation in the secondary with a talented corner, but not start for three years. An edge rusher would be a good rotational piece and then possibly start in 2027. The biggest immediate impact with the first round pick would be Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

He is among the players in the Draft at No. 36 by NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah. He has been devalued because he backed up Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiah Love, a likely top-five pick. The biggest cons of Price, other than limited workload, were his ball security problems and lack of efficient pass-protection.

Price, however, is one of the best big-play makers, has excellent vision, and is efficient almost every time he touches the ball. Jeremiah also thinks the Seahawks getting Price in the first round would be the biggest impact while talking to Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk.

“I would say Jadarian Price… he’s a good player. If we looked up next year, especially with that team with what they have in place there, and he had a 1,100-1,200 yard rookie season, it wouldn’t shock me. He’s really talented.

Price is a Serious Rookie of the Year Contender

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) collides with Navy Midshipmen cornerback Phillip Hamilton (18) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Seahawks could find a way to trade back into the second round for more picks and still find a way to get Price. He might be one of the most undervalued players in this draft. In the last two seasons, Price has rushed for 1,420 yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. In the receiving game, he also caught 10 receptions for 97 yards for two touchdowns. Price is also a serious threat on special teams by taking two kickoff returns for a touchdown.

Price would come in and immediately be the favorite for the starting running back. He has a much higher ceiling than George Holani and newly signed Emanuel Wilson. The Seahawks could have Price be a main contributor until Zach Charbonnet returns from his injury, but even then, he could be the main back.

Price would get multiple chances to make big play runs behind this experienced Super Bowl-winning offensive line. This is an offense that thrives on a run-heavy, play-action passing dynamic scheme. Price would instantly fit in while being the main running back, where his production could match some of the top running backs in the league.

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