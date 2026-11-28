Week 12 brings us a huge game for the Seattle Seahawks as they face the red-hot San Francisco 49ers. It's the second time this year that the NFC West rivals will square off, with the 49ers securing a 32-29 win on the road in their first meeting.

Seattle can get some revenge in this one by defeating the 49ers in their own home, which also happens to be where the Seahawks won the Super Bowl this past February. There are reasons to believe in Seattle, even if the odds aren't in their favor.

Health is the most obvious reason as the Seahawks enter this one with Sam Darnold, Jadarian Price, and Zach Charbonnet all ready to go. The 49ers aren't as healthy, with starting quarterback Brock Purdy out with an ankle sprain. Mac Jones will take his place and while he is 5-3 as a starter for the 49ers, the loss of Purdy stings as he's been playing at an MVP level.

One other factor that helps Seattle is the fact that they're coming off a bye in Week 11. The extra rest afforded them more time to plan as they look to improve to 7-4 while handing the 49ers just their second loss of the year. Pulling off that upset would be far more likely if the following three bold predictions were to come true.

Price and Charbonnet combine for at least 150 rushing yards

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Price and Charbonnet missed the first meeting as Emanuel Wilson was the featured back in Week 5 for Seattle. They face a tough matchup with San Francisco currently first in the NFL against the run, giving up just 812 yards on the season. In this first bold prediction, the Seahawks are able to find some running room against this daunting defense, with their two backs combining for at least 150 yards.

Mac Jones throws two picks, is sacked three times

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones made eight starts for the 49ers in 2025 and was 5-3 in place of Purdy. He was a pleasant surprise, but did put the ball in harm's way at times, throwing six interceptions in those starts. He was also sacked 16 times. In this prediction, Jones has a few gaffes as he throws two interceptions while being sacked three times by Seattle.

Sam Darnold has 3 touchdown passes

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of talk about the starting quarterback spot in Seattle this season. Sam Darnold has dealt with injuries throughout the season and Drew Lock has been excellent in his place. Darnold has a chance to quiet the critics with a strong performance this Sunday and that's what he does in our final bold prediction by throwing three touchdown passes.

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