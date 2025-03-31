ex-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll comments on Raiders-Geno Smith contract talks
The NFL's annual meetings are taking place in Palm Beach, Florida this week. Tomorrow we will get to hear from the NFC head coaches, including Mike Macdonald from the Seattle Seahawks. Later in the week general manager John Schneider will also speak with the media. Today, reporters got to speak with AFC head coaches, including former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who's now with the Las Vegas Raiders.
While the Seahawks are obviously the main attraction this coming season, it should be fascinating to see how it plays out for Carroll's Raiders, who will be starting former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith after trading a third-round pick to Seattle for him.
Smith requested a trade from the Seahawks after he didn't like their initial offer coming out of the NFL Combine. As of yet, Smith has not worked out a new long-term deal with the Raiders, though. Here's what Carroll had to say on that subject today.
Smith reportedly turned down a two-year offer from the Seahawks that averaged $45 million per year. We haven't heard from Geno on this score yet, but reports indicate he wanted a longer commitment from the Seahawks, who aren't giving out anything over three-year deals to anybody right now.
The Raiders have an obvious incentive to get a new deal done with Smith. The same as it was with Seattle, Vegas can save almost $24 million in cap space by giving Geno an extension, according to Over the Cap.
Geno gives the Raiders a big upgrade at quarterback, but there's still a lot of work to be done on their roster before they're even ready to climb out of the basement of a brutal AFC West. Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins gives two blue-chip pieces on defense, as does tight end Brock Bowers on offense. Aside from those three, it's a pretty barren landscape to match Geno's new home.
