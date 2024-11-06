Seahawks Exploring Tight End Depth Options
In the midst of their bye week, with starter Noah Fant dealing with a groin injury suffered in practice, the Seattle Seahawks welcomed four tight ends to the VMAC for tryouts on Wednesday, including former first-round pick N'Keal Harry.
According to Howard Balzer of Cards Wire, Seattle worked out Harry, Tyree Jackson, Tre' McKitty, and Gerrit Prince. The team currently has no practice squad spots remaining after re-signing edge rusher Jamie Sheriff on Wednesday, but if the team thinks Fant could be out for multiple weeks, signing additional depth at tight end could be prioritized.
Originally a receiver coming out of Arizona State, the Patriots drafted Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting him well before the Seahawks picked DK Metcalf at the end of the second round. In three seasons with the organization, he failed to live up to high expectations as the new weapon for quarterback Tom Brady and his successor Mac Jones, catching just 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns before being traded to the Bears.
The 6-4, 225-pound Harry spent the past two seasons with the Bears and Vikings, catching seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in 16 games while seeing sparce action on offense for either team. Minnesota moved him to tight end this spring with hopes of turning him into a vertical threat at the position, but he didn't make the final roster and the team released him off the practice squad on October 21.
Like Harry, Jackson wasn't originally a tight end and starred as a quarterback at Buffalo. After spending one season with the Bills practice squad as a developmental signal caller and a brief foray in the XFL before the pandemic hit in 2020, he signed with the Eagles in 2021 and made the transition to tight end, catching three passes and a touchdown that season. He most recently played in two games for the Giants last season and he was waived/injured by the team on August 24.
A third-round pick out of Georgia in 2021, McKitty never emerged as a quality starter as the Chargers hoped he would. In parts of three seasons with the franchise, he caught 16 passes for 117 yards and no touchdowns before being released last October and signing with the Bills practice squad. He has been a free agent since being waived by Buffalo in late August.
Going undrafted out of UAB in 2022, Prince started his NFL career with the Jaguars and spent time last season with the Chiefs and received a Super Bowl ring. He has never dressed for an NFL regular season game and only has been a member of the practice squad for both of those teams. He didn't participate in training camp for any teams after Kansas City waived him in July.
