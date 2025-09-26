All Seahawks

Richard Sherman raves about the Seattle Seahawks’ team culture

In their last three games, Seattle has proven it can win in various ways. One of the club’s Super Bowl XLVIII champion defenders gave his thoughts on the team.

Russell Baxter

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) dives after Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) dives after Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s just four games into the 2025 season, and Mike Macdonald’s team has already proved to be a pretty resilient group. The Seattle Seahawks lost a heartbreaker at home to the San Francisco 49ers, 17-13, in the season opener. Down four points and with a chance to pull out the game late in the fourth quarter, new starting quarterback Sam Darnold dropped back to pass. The ball hit right tackle Abraham Lucas in the chest and fell to the ground. The Niners recovered and the Seahawks left the field on the short end of the scoreboard.

A week later, Darnold got his team on the scoreboard first at Pittsburgh. But he also threw a pair of first-half interceptions and the ‘Hawks trailed at halftime. It was a much different story by game’s end as the team rallied for a 31-17 triumph thanks to their quarterback, defense, and special teams.

It was no contest the following week at home against the Saints. Rookie wide receiver Tory Horton had his second touchdown grab of the season and also returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown in the team’s 44-13 triumph.

Resilient Seahawks make it three straight wins

Jason Myers
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) celebrates after kicking a game-winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On a short week and with a trip to Arizona, the Seahawks showed their mettle again. Up 20-6 in the fourth quarter, Macdonald’s team squandered the lead. It was Darnold and company to the rescue again, and Jason Myers’ 52-yard field goal at the gun gave Seattle a 23-20 triumph. It was the club’s third straight win, raising the Seahawks’ record to 3-1.

Prior to the game, former Seahawks’ star and NFL on Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman spoke about this emerging club.

Macdonald’s surging squad now has a few extra days to get ready for a visit from the formidable Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s followed by clashes with the Jaguars and Texans before the team’s off-week. This is a team that seems to be growing in confidence, which may wind up adding up to bad news for the rest of the clubs in the NFC West.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs & duds from thrilling TNF win over Cardinals

Takeaways from Seahawks’ nail-biter win over the Cardinals

Russell Wilson shares defiant statement after GIants bench him

Seattle Seahawks lose critical run-blocker for at least four games

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.