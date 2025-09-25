Seahawks at Cardinals: 5 things to know about Week 4 matchup
After three weeks of play, every team in the NFC West has a winning record. It’s the only division in the league that can claim that distinction. The defending champion Los Angeles Rams, as well as the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, are 2-1. All three clubs are looking up at the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers.
On Thursday night at Glendale, Mike Macdonald’s team will be looking for its third consecutive victory, and first this season vs. a division rival. Quarterback Sam Darnold and company have put a combined 75 points on the board in their last two games. Meanwhile, the Cards are coming off a last-second 16-15 loss to the aforementioned Niners.
History
It has been all Seahawks as of late. Seattle has posted seven consecutive wins in this series dating back to the club’s second encounter in 2021. A year ago, Seattle pulled off the sweep for the third consecutive season. Macdonald’s club knocked off the Seahawks twice in a three-game span, winning at home, 16-6, in Week 12, then posting a 30-18 victory at Arizona in Week 14.
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact the ‘Hawks are 10-1-1 in their last 12 road games in this series dating back to 2013. That includes four straight wins dating back to 2021, by a combined 120-89 score. Seattle put at least 30 points in three of those victories.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Seahawks: Although Macdonald’s club took it on the chin in Week 1 vs, the 49ers, the Seahawks have allowed just 47 points in three games—the second-fewest in the league behind the Green Bay Packers (44). Seattle has limited all three of its opponents to 17 points or less and allowed only four offensive TDs.
Cardinals: Jonathan Gannon’s team has won two of its first three games, allowing 51 points and five TDs. But it is worth noting that the Cardinals have given up a combined 25 points and a pair of touchdowns in the first three quarters of play, compared to a combined 26 points and three TDs in the fourth quarter.
Keep an Eye On…
Seahawks: Rookie Tory Horton has been super. In Week 2 at Pittsburgh, he scored Seattle’s first points via a 21-yard pass. Last week vs. the Saints, he caught another TD pass and returned a punt 95 yards for a score. He’s touched the ball 11 times, gained 220 combined yards and totaled three touchdowns.
Cardinals: With James Conner lost for the season after suffering an ankle injury in last Sunday’s loss at San Francisco, Trey Benson becomes the main focus of the Cardinals’ running game. While Conner has a team-high 32 attempts and the club’s only touchdown run, Benson leads Arizona with 125 rushing yards.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks take another jump in weekly NFL power rankings
Takeaways from Seahawks' overwhelming Week 3 win vs. Saints
Seahawks studs & duds from commanding Week 3 win over Saints
Seattle Seahawks’ special teams unit has done a 180 since last year