Russell Wilson somehow still sees himself as starter for ‘multiple years’
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is about to embark on the fourth act of his career in the NFL. Wilson recently signed with the New York Giants - and at least for now he projects as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Wilson certainly thinks he will be, at least.
It's rare for any player to last this long in the league and Wilson's staying power is undeniably impressive. That said, it sounds like Wilson is overconfident in his abilties as he enters his 14th season in the NFL. According to Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the reason Wilson signed with the Giants instead of the Browns is because Russ still sees himself as a starter for multiple years.
"The Browns didn’t get very far down the road with Wilson because it became apparent after his visit to the team facility two weeks ago that it wasn’t a fit... They viewed him as a bridge, and he still views himself as a full-time starter for multiple years."
Of course Wilson only got a one-year deal from the Giants, indicating that they also do not see him as a long-term option to start at quarterback. Wilson's contract can more than double (from $10 million to over $20 million) if he hits all of his incentives, but even that is on the very bottom end for what NFL starters command these days.
Wilson still has his moments, but his game remains quite limited and he hasn't performed at a truly Russell Wilson type level since the first half of the 2020 season, which might as well have been eons ago in football years. Wilson still strongly prefers not to throw over the middle of the field, which is pretty difficult as NFL defenses shift more and more towards two-high coverages every season. Wilson reportedly clashed with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith down the stretch, which is neither the first nor the second time he's fallen out with a playcaller.
The real obstacle Wilson has to worry about is the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which currently belongs to the Giants. Throughout the offseason, reports have suggested that their front office is enamored with Colorado quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders. That shouldn't change even though the Giants recently singed Wilson as well as Jameis Winston, neither of whom should be considered starting material at this point in their careers.
If Wilson does end up starting in 2025 (that's no guarantee if they draft Sanders) this is probably going to be the last opportunity that he gets to be a QB1 at this level.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Post post-free agency edition
Should Seattle Seahawks move on from expensive veteran tight end?
Seahawks predicted to trade up w/ Bears for consensus #1 OT prospect
Sam Darnold got something from Seahawks that Russell Wilson never did