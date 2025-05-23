Russell Wilson, Tom Brady linked as QBs for proposed Olympic flag football roster
The NFL is more popular and making more money than ever, but the truth is nothing lasts forever - especially if it doesn't change. If this sport is still going to be around in another 100 years despite the existential threat of CTE we will likely see the game evolve into something more resembling flag football, which is growing by leaps and bounds every year.
The latest surge for flag football is that it's going to be an Olympic sport in 2028 - and NFL players will be allowed to participate. While it's tough to see teams OK'ing a superstar with a lucrative contract to risk any injury in that environment, there's a good chance we'll see former players sign up for Team USA once their careers are over.
With that idea in mind, Brad Gagnon over at Bleacher Report has put together a proposed roster for the first USA Olympic flag football team. Here's who he picked, including an appearance by a newly-signed Seattle Seahawks wide receiver.
QB: Russell Wilson
QB: Tom Brady
RB: Raheem Mostert
WR: Taysom Hill
WR: Travis Kelce
WR: Adam Thielen
WR: Marquez Valdez-Scantling
DB: Kenny Moore II
DB: Marshon Lattimore
DB: Tyrann Mathieu
DB: Mike Hilton
DB: James Bradberry
All due respect to his ability, Valdez-Scantling as part of that offense brings to mind the meme of the clown in line with the Marines waiting to go in and storm a compound.
Anyway, it's not difficult to see both Russell Wilson and Tom Brady signing up for this kind of thing. Brady continued to play in the NFL long after he had nothing left to prove and it wouldn't even come as a surprise if he tried to force his way into the lineup for the Raiders at some point in the future. As for Wilson, his competitiveness is a meme of its own - but that corny Captain America type energy is also exactly the kind of dynamic you'd want from a potential Team USA captain.
Then again, whoever's putting this team together would probably prefer to find at least one QB who's a little more mobile than Wilson at this late point in his career and Brady - who excelled moving in the pocket but could never really run outside of it.
